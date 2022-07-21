Senators in the 34th Legislature voted to expel At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. after he went on a fiery tirade during Wednesday’s session, claiming the Legislature employee who filed a sexual harassment report against him “was lying” and should be charged with perjury.
Before Payne opened his mouth to speak in his own defense, senators had been prepared to slap him with a 50-day unpaid suspension for his violation of the 34th Legislature’s Code of Ethical Conduct and the zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment.
But Payne’s speech not only failed to sway his fellow senators, it apparently convinced them that he should no longer have a place in the Legislature.
An ethics committee investigation substantiated the complainant’s allegations that Payne made unwelcome sexual advances, and Sen. Kenneth Gittens special ordered Bill No. 34-0287 to the floor Wednesday.
The bill, which originally sought to sanction Payne with only the suspension, was tacked on to the end of a long, tense session in which Payne unknowingly cast what would become his final votes as a lawmaker.
Payne also took the opportunity to use some of his debate time to plead his case to his fellow senators before they voted on the sanction bill — and he did not mince words.
He dissected the complainant’s report filed March 15 in which she described an incident where she said Payne lured her into his hotel room and propositioned her for sex, before calling her repeatedly when she left and went to her own room.
Payne said the complainant tried to retract the complaint, and her account of what he said that night varied slightly at different times.
“She gave a different story because she could not remember the lie she told in March. The female employee changed her story because she was lying,” Payne said.
Payne said he printed a copy of his phone records and gave it to the Legislature’s executive director to refute the employee’s statement that she hadn’t answered his phone calls.
“How many times must a complainant lie before they are charged with perjury?” said Payne, who served for over 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department.
Payne said his fellow senators were being denied access to all of the evidence, including an April 14 report that he said “stated I did not violate the sexual harassment policy of the Virgin Islands Legislature.”
“Do you all find that ethical or even legal?” Payne added.
“Don’t vote on someone else’s word. It’s called due process and justice. Therefore, colleagues, I am asking you all to vote ‘no’ on this unethical resolution that was birthed from lies. Vote on facts and facts alone,” he said.
Several senators swiftly condemned Payne’s words and actions — and spoke up in strong support of his accuser.
The ethics committee has “done our due diligence. I want to say thank you to the members, we had many sleepless nights over this,” Gittens said.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said she “remained silent on the elephant in the room” because “I didn’t feel like dealing with the attacks from anybody for taking a position,” but decided to make a firm public statement after seeing the results of the ethics committee’s investigation.
“Based on the information provided here today, this wasn’t a relationship with two consenting adults having an argument. Based on the information provided by the ethics committee, there is no way in hell I could vote a resounding ‘no’,” as Payne had urged senators. “I have a niece. I coach. And I think it’s rather insulting to get up and ask me to vote a resounding ‘no’,” Sarauw said.
Payne asked to provide a “point of information,” but Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory called him out of order and did not let him respond.
Sen. Milton Potter said the committee’s investigation was a fair process, and it was important that the complainant be treated in a fair, respectful way.
“The allegations that were brought were very serious. We had an opportunity to speak to the complainant in the matter, she presented as a credible person, she presented as someone who was forthcoming,” Potter said. “None of us asked for this assignment, but you have to step up to the plate when called upon. Rest assured, there are no winners here. No cause for celebration whatsoever.”
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr., a former V.I. Police Commissioner, thanked the committee for their investigation.
“I’m the father of daughters, and God forbid anyone mess with my children,” Francis said.
Frett-Gregory also commended the ethics committee.
“I often have to remind myself that I, that we, did not create this issue. But we have to set the tone and we have to adjust our moral compass,” she said.
When senators finally voted on Bill No. 34-0287 at around 8 p.m., Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. offered a last-minute amendment No. 34-588, which struck all of the language regarding the 50-day suspension.
In its place, Francis inserted language that the Senate intends to “expel” Payne for violating Rule 803 by failing to conduct himself at all times in a manner that reflects respectfully on the Legislature; Rule 808b, the Legislature’s zero tolerance policy against sexual harassment; and Rule 811, for failing to observe proper decorum.
All 14 senators in the Legislature — except Payne — voted in favor of the resolution.