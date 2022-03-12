ST. THOMAS — The Senate Committee of the Whole convened Friday on zoning requests as well as a request by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to extend the current state of emergency for another 30 days from March 11 through April 10.
Without action by senators, such a request would automatically renew and this was not lost on some who aired their frustrations with the process, including the amount of time allotted to hear from testifiers. According to discussions on the Senate floor, many felt it was a “complete misuse” of their time to conduct the state of emergency extension hearings at all.
“As a body we had two Senate sessions that this could have been on the agenda,” Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger said. “I have a grave concern that we are here on the 11 of March where it is automatically going to renew, so basically us taking testimony from you guys is a moot situation unfortunately.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson waved a printed copy of legislation approved in 2018 noting “that’s why we are here today.”
“Prior to this, it was the governor who made the decision” to keep the territory in a state of emergency.“But now we [Legislature] have to deal with it,” Johnson said. “And we are going to have to keep coming here and dealing with it. And I understand the concern of you guys and the people in this territory, but this should have never happened to start with, if you ask me. That’s my view.”
The 2018 legislation was proposed during the Mapp administration to prevent an abuse of power by any given governor trying to keep the territory in a state of emergency past the point of reason. It required Senate input for any extension of a state of an emergency.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw also weighed in Friday, noting that implementing a state of emergency is a right given to the head of state, “and then we went in a different lane in this body because we were trying to stick it to the person — and now we’re here.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden said he was one of the lawmakers who signed on to the 2018 legislation that, among other things, requires the full body to convene and review state of emergency extensions.
“No one knew or foresaw the pandemic coming down the line,” or “could see into the future” to know how much extra work would be created for the legislators once the bill was enacted, Blyden said.
Further, he noted that at the time he signed on to the legislation “it had nothing to do with toeing the line or anything like that,” but was simply because he thought it to be sound legislation.
Still, several lawmakers agreed their time and the time of the testifiers would have been better served doing something else instead of attending the three-hour portion of the hearing where the 30-day extension request to the territory’s state of emergency was reviewed.
Separately on Friday, the committee heard testimony regarding five different zoning requests. The requests were made by the following individuals and entities:
• ZAC-21-13: Annette Jackson is requesting her family owned property at 4 Estate St. John be rezoned for the intention of renovating a stone house that she was born and raised in.
• ZAC-21-14: Eugenie Vincent and Lymarie Poleon are requesting Plot No. 44 Estate William’s Delight on St. Croix be rezoned for the intention of opening a professional nail salon out of a full-sized mobile trailer that requires water access.
• ZAC-22-2: Linda Petersen, authorized agent for Almando Liburd, requested Plot No. 32 of Subdivision of Parcel No. 11 on St. Croix be rezoned from commercial to business-scattered with the intention of building a residence.
• ZAC-22-1: Michael and Sheran George requested Plot No. 126-E Estate Whim on St. Croix be rezoned for the intention of building an adult day care and assisted living facility.
• ZAC-22-3: The University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park requested Plot Nos. 5-E and 5-F VICORP Land, Estate Castle Burke, Prince Quarter all be rezoned for the purpose of erecting the long-anticipated Tech Village.