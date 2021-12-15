Staffing shortages and maintenance issues remain primary concerns for Education Department officials as they prepare to bring K-12 students back to in-person learning on Jan. 10.
Lawmakers grilled Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin for more details on plans to reopen schools at an Education and Workforce Committee hearing Tuesday on St. Croix.
“This is frustrating and it doesn’t have to be,” Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, who is a former Education commissioner, said. “How do we ensure that our schools are ready, that our children are prepared to get back into the classroom and that our teachers are ready to receive our students?”
Berry-Benjamin and top management staff were at the hearing under subpoena, after missing a Nov. 23 hearing for updates on reopening schools.
Berry-Benjamin’s initial testimony covered much of the information the department provided in a Nov. 9 press conference on public school students returning to the classroom. That didn’t sit well with senators.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, who chairs the committee, expressed disappointment as Berry-Benjamin’s testimony did not outline the department’s State Educational Agency Plan, which was submitted to the U.S. Education Department in August.
The 56-page agency plan outlines how Education will allocate $138 million in American Rescue Plan funding to facilitate the return to in-person school safely in the territory.
“Today, I would have expected that you and your team would have been presenting on aspects of this plan because in fact this is another iteration of funds pursuant to the pandemic,” Whitaker said.
The document states that funding will go toward maintenance and operations of school buildings, professional development, social emotional wellness and academic enrichment.
Despite claims of maintenance and staffing issues, Education’s Deputy Commissioner Kemo Smith told senators that there was $3 million left from the $20 million the department received in the first round CARES Act funding. These funds will be available for expenditure until Sept. 30.
Staffing and maintenance
As staffing and teacher shortages continue in the territory, senators questioned Education on what steps were being taken to fill vacancies.
According to the State Educational Agency Plan, over $28 million will go toward beefing up Education’s personnel.
Maintenance and physical plant directors from both school districts reported there was a need for at least 10 more maintenance employees per district.
When questioned by Sen. Janelle Sarauw on whether this need was made known to the Education commissioner, Chief Operations Officer Dionne Wells-Hedrington responded.
“We’ve made the needs known to the HR director and as funding becomes available I assume we will be able to fill all of the necessary critical positions,” Wells-Hedrington said.
As Sarauw continued her line of questioning, Smith said that COVID-19 funding was available to hire staff to prepare schools for reopening, and that this money has been available since June 2020.
“Evidently we still don’t have enough maintenance workers, and we have federal funds to fill the gap,” Sarauw said.
Senators voiced concerns about the physical readiness of schools as documents from the Health Department, OSHA, Fire Service and the Department and Planning and Natural Resources required for school reopening had not been provided to the committee.
According to Winona Hendricks, the V.I. Board of Education’s vice chairperson who was called to testify, the board has also requested those documents from Education and “they have received some of those environmental safety requirements,” but she did not cite which documents were still missing.
“This committee, the committee of jurisdiction, has not received information on the results of those walkthroughs,” Whitaker said. “The board submitted the accountability report in June with missing information, and up to today and preparing for the next school year, we are still faced with missing information.”
Education Board Chairman Kyza Callwood reported that the board’s School Plants and Facilities committee conducted St. Croix school walkthroughs Nov. 22 and 23.
While the committee was unable to complete walkthroughs of St. Thomas and St. John schools in November, Hendricks noted that those will be completed before the Jan. 10 reopening.
“We’ve identified some of the concerns we have with St. Thomas and St. Croix, going back in to make sure those concerns have been satisfied,” Callwood said.
Wells-Hedrington noted some delays in repairs are due to “extenuating circumstances” in the contracting process, such as in the case of a broken air conditioner at St. Croix Educational Complex High School.
Berry-Benjamin said that the State of Emergency had benefited the department in speeding up the procurement process, to which Sen. Novelle Francis expressed dismay.
“While there’s a state of emergency there’s still no urgency when we hear some of the responses in moving things forward,” Francis said.