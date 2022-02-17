V.I. legislators said they were disheartened and expressed their frustration over funding delays after hearing from the Disaster Recovery Office that 150 projects are still awaiting funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly five years after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Disaster Recovery Office Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien testified Wednesday before the Senate’s Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure Committee about the delays during a hearing held at the Frits E. Lawaetz Conference Room on St. Croix.
She told senators that following the destruction of the twin hurricanes in September 2017, the territory had 300 fixed-cost projects proposed to FEMA, and that to date only half of the offers have been executed.
Williams-Octalien said if FEMA is unable to deliver a fixed-cost on the remaining projects by a June 30 deadline, then extensions will have to be filed for each individual project.
Brad Gair, Witt O’Brien’s senior managing director, has been contracted as a consultant and policy adviser to the Disaster Recovery Office to work with FEMA and other federal agencies to obtain funding.
Gair told senators that the territory has provided the necessary documentation to move the projects forward, but FEMA lacks the capacity and personnel to move through the process in a timely manner.
“In 2019 they established a large cost-estimating center in Puerto Rico that’s trying to handle all of the projects for the Virgin Islands from the hurricane and all the projects from Puerto Rico; they simply don’t have the resources to do that,” Gair said.
He explained that with Witt O’Brien’s resources, a cost estimate for a complex project could take two to three weeks, but in some cases it’s taken FEMA two to three months, or even longer.
“It’s not acceptable to continue this way and we need to really determine what’s the pathway to move forward,” Sen. Samuel Carrion said.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory asked whether the federal agency can be dragged into court.
“Do we need to sue them? I am dead serious about this, this conversation has been going on for too long,” she said.
Williams-Octalien said her office, along with the help of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett, have lobbied FEMA on the urgency and need to complete fixed-cost offers.
“We are giving the new administrator an opportunity to deliver on what she said two weeks ago,” Williams-Octalien said in reference to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “Whatever commitments are made there in D.C. I only gauge it by what happens on the ground, the proof is in the pudding.”
Sen. Janelle Sauraw also questioned the pace of FEMA, with jurisdiction over disaster projects within the 50 states and its territories.
“Does FEMA understand the urgency with health care and education?” Sarauw asked while questioning Williams-Octalien on repairs to the Charlotte Kimelman Cancer Institute on St. Thomas.
Williams-Octalien said she was pleased to report that FEMA would soon be providing a fixed cost offer for the replacement of the cancer institute, as early as the first week of March.
Another top priority project — Luis Hospital temporary hardened structure — is anticipated for completion by August.
Luis Hospital on St. Croix and Myrah Keating Smith Clinic on St. John, which is affiliated with Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, are slated for reconstruction, but a final decision on a new permanent facility for Schneider Hospital is still awaiting FEMA’s final decision, according to Williams-Octalien.
She told senators that five schools territorywide are awaiting FEMA’s decision on “prudent replacement,” Addelita Cancryn Junior High, Charlotte Amalie High, Julius Sprauve School, St. Croix Central High School and Alexander Henderson Elementary.
According to Williams-Octalien, when funds are received, the Education Department plans to expand Lockhart Elementary School to accommodate Addelita Cancryn students and transform into a K-8 school.
Sen. Carla Joseph asked about the status of road repair projects in the territory.
Gair reported that road projects for St. Croix are still in “appeals” state, as 80% of the roads were determined ineligible by FEMA, which argued that the damages could have occurred previous to the storms due to a lack of road maintenance records.
“They are asking for specific maintenance records on individual pieces of roadway — very uncharacteristic of them,” Gair explained. “We’ve provided endless information and data, not just from public officials, but also from residents that attested the roads were well taken care of prior to the disaster.”
He said that a similar appeal for St. Thomas roads that should have been turned around in 90 days has taken FEMA over 200 days for a determination, but that there is no time limit for the territory’s response.
Joseph urged Gair to speed things up on the territory’s end.
“It has to be escalated — because if you have worked over 30 years with FEMA and they are segregating and looking at certain items and really being scrutinized, then that in itself is a disservice, and could even look at as discriminatory to the people of the Virgin Islands — for us to get these road repairs and this money,” she told Gair.