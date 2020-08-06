ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Health Department, after facing pushback over its negotiations with Avera, a startup company founded by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s daughter and which stood ready to get a $1 million contract to do contact tracing, now claims it cancelled those negotiations weeks ago.
On Wednesday, V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion told lawmakers at a Committee of the Whole hearing that Avera was “disqualified” from contract negotiations on July 23 after the company failed to “submit [its] corporate documents in time.”
It was only two days earlier — on July 21 — that members of the Senate Finance Committee first brought Avera to the public’s attention.
In the following two weeks, Bryan gave a full-throated defense of the company, both at his weekly press conference and on the Press Box, while Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach stated that he wouldn’t sign off on the Avera contract if Bryan recused himself.
All the while, the Health Department gave no indication that it had already ditched Avera as a potential vendor. Nor did Health officials mention — until Wednesday — that they resubmitted a request for proposals for contact tracing services and received six new respondents as of this week.
Sen. Kurt Vialet voiced his confusion.
“After July 23, the governor had his Press Box [on Facebook] and he attacked senators, he attacked the process and he said that everything that we spoke to was wrong,” he said. “I’m perplexed [because now] the contract has been disqualified.”
Sen. Janelle Sarauw pressed further on Avera’s lack of documentation and the Bryan administration’s hasty 72-hour procurement process as a matter of “public health exigency.”
“We are citing ‘exigency’ as a reason we moved forward in this process. But how exigent were the circumstances if the company still had to wait for all of its documentation?” Sarauw asked. “Was it truly a matter of exigency?”
Indeed, Sarauw questioned whether Health officials knew that Avera had no business license, or certificate of resolution, or good standing certificate, or workers’ compensation certificate.
Health officials replied that the documents were requested but never received.
“Citing exigency for the manner in which the Department of Health proceeded is a faulty premise,” Sarauw said. “It couldn’t have been exigent if we were waiting for all of these documents to come in.”
Encarnacion attempted to assuage concerns by insisting that the Avera negotiations were still at an early stage and had they progressed, all of the stated deficiencies would have been identified.
“Trust me, the process would have been vetted thoroughly,” she said.
Avera was one of three companies contacted to provide a vital contact tracing application to track the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the territory.
Since Avera was the only company to respond, the department moved forward with the vetting process — one which, if successful, would have landed Avera a hefty $998,000, three-year contract, paid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Encarnacion insisted the other two companies — AMC Health and Aytu Bioscience — were also contacted, despite recent reports to the contrary.
In the case of Aytu Bioscience, the solicitation email went to the firm’s “junk mail,” she said.
While some lawmakers expressed disappointment that young Virgin Islanders — like Bryan’s daughter Aliyah and Avera’s main founder Michael Pemberton, a former intern of Bryan’s campaign — were being caught up in this procurement drama, others were less sympathetic. “There is no good answer to what transpired regards to what happened and what was revealed,” said Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory.
“This should be a wake-up call for all of us to do the right thing regarding exigency. It is our responsibility to do the right thing as elected leaders and as appointed leaders.”
Lawmakers voiced dismay that Pemberton chose not to attend the hearing despite his insisting in a July 22 Facebook post that he “would be happy to appear alongside my lawyer” at an investigative hearing.
In a correspondence letter to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. on Wednesday, Pemberton said he would not attend due to “proprietary information” in his proposal to the Health Department, and the fact that no contract was finalized.
Sarauw blasted Pemberton for being a “no-show,” and took further aim at the Bryan administration.
“Gov. Bryan, you failed to protect your daughter — that is the bottom line,” she said. “You’re sorry you got caught. Had this body not intercepted that contract, it would have gone through.”