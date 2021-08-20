Senators in the Committee of the Whole heard eight zoning requests Thursday.
Shirley deChabert-Highfield and Rita deChabert-Schuster are requesting that an 18-acre plot in Estate St. George be rezoned from R-2 residential to B-3 business scattered.
DeChabert-Highfield said the family donated the land that created the St. George Botanical Garden, and they want to develop affordable housing and future retail space on the parcel.
Department of Planning and Natural Resources staff recommended the project be denied, and Assistant Commissioner Keith Richards said rezoning such a large tract of land could allow for numerous uses under the expansive R-3 designation.
On St. Thomas, Leal and Luz Van Beverhoudt are asking for parcel in Sorgenfri to be rezoned from R-1 to R-3 to allow for 20 short- and long-term rental units on the approximately two-acre parcel.
Construction has already begun that’s not in accordance with permitted plans, Richards said, and there are numerous vocal critics of the project. Opponents say the high-density development is not appropriate for the area, and sewage is draining off the property onto the road.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger said the family donated a large amount of land to the University of the Virgin Islands, and asked the applicant why he thinks there’s such opposition to his plan. “Jealousy,” said Leal van Beverhoudt.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said that rather than focusing on the law and zoning concerns, senators’ dialogue was “about how we feel and who we know,” Sarauw said. “This is why the institution should not be zoning. These matters become very politicized.”
She thanked van Beverhoudt for the land donation “but that in no way means that construction should happen in a haphazard fashion.”
Father and daughter David and Ursula Bryan are requesting a straightforward zone change. Ursula explained that she built her own home on her parents’ land in Agnes Fancy, and they would like to subdivide it so she could own her property, but the lot is slightly undersized and an R-2 zone would allow the subdivision.
Architect Clarence Brown said a more comprehensive zoning code that allows some flexibility is needed for R-2 property owners like Stephen Lemelin. Lemelin is requesting rezoning to R-3 in Estate La Vallee on St. Croix, and said he doesn’t even want the R-3 designation, but there’s no other option if he wants to expand the footprint of his existing units and incorporate an unpermitted structure his parents built in the 1980s.
Karl Browne is requesting rezoning from R-1 to R-3 for three parcels in Estate Little Princess and Golden Rock, to bring the existing seven-unit, three-story multifamily nonconforming complex on 1.3 acres into zoning conformity.
Karl Williams is requesting 59-A Estate Glynn, Queen Quarter, St. Croix, be rezoned from commercial to B-3 business scattered to allow for expansion of an existing, nonconforming residential structure.
A request by Orlando Martinez involves two parcels in Anna’s Retreat zoned R-2. One of those was already rezoned years ago to B-3 business scattered, but a typo in the Legislature’s drafting of the Act that made the new zoning official has left the property in limbo. While a restaurant has existed on the property for years and the owner has been paying commercial taxes assessed by the Lt. Governor’s office, representative Jennifer Jones said DPNR has refused to acknowledge the B-3 zone as valid.
St. Thomian Anya Castor is requesting a use variance to the B-4 business-residential zone on her property in Estate Frydendahl to allow for seven dwelling units. Like many young Virgin Islanders, Castor said she wants to use her property to generate income, but the zoning restrictions have made it difficult.