The Legislature’s Committee on Finance, chaired by Sen. Kurt Vialet, convened Wednesday to hear updated testimony from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s financial team on the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget.

Jennifer O’Neal, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, testified that the proposed budget as of June 13 was $1,353,646,169, including:

