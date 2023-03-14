Senators met in the Committee of the Whole on Monday to receive testimony on four zoning requests, including a proposal by the Animal Care Center of St. John to construct a new shelter in Estate Carolina.
Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. said he thought the 33rd Legislature had already dealt with the shelter’s request to rezone a 2.3-acre parcel in Estate Caroline from residential low-density to business secondary.
Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace of the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources said they did, but the previous bill did not include DPNR’s recommendations, “so the applicant is here trying to get this brought forth again.”
DPNR staff reviewed the proposal, and recommended that senators approve use variances to allow for animal kennels, an office, and veterinary clinic on the site, with the condition that noise-proofing be used and no outdoor kennels are allowed.
DPNR received a mixture of public support and opposition to the project, with some area residents expressing concerns about noise and the possible disturbance to nearby homeowners and vacation rentals.
But the Animal Care Center is the only entity responsible for managing feral and abused animals on St. John, and has outgrown the existing space in Cruz Bay, necessitating the move to a larger facility, according to the DPNR report.
Soundproofing technology and indoor kennels will minimize impact to neighbors, and “the department recognizes the importance of the petition and believes a balance with the surrounding residences and vacation rentals can be found,” according to the report.
Senators questioned speakers Michael Milne and shelter director Ryan Moore about the proposal, and Milne explained that the project will include an on-site apartment where a caretaker can live and manage any problems that might arise overnight.
Moore said the nonprofit received an endowment that allowed for purchase of the property and construction of the new shelter, which will help provide space and resources to manage the feral pet problem, and several senators spoke favorably of the plan.
Sen. Diane Capehart said DPNR needs to fully staff its departments so zoning requests can be dealt with promptly, but DPNR Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said filling specialized vacancies is easier said than done.
“It is true, we have had employees that have left, I don’t think we’re any different from any other government department, and our goal is to staff up,” Oriol said.
“We have posted many vacancies, unfortunately, a lot of them go unfilled,” Oriol said. “Let’s face it, not a lot of Virgin Islanders get science degrees, and that’s primarily what DPNR is — science background, educationally. And unfortuantely we don’t have a lot of science degree majors.”
He added that, “we need a lot more Virgin Islanders to graduate in the sciences to fill the positions inside DPNR.
Francis agreed “that is a fact,” and there is legitimate difficulty in filling many of the vacancies that exist in the department.
Senators also heard testimony on a proposal by 5C-AR holdings for a variance to a commercial parcel in Anna’s Retreat, which would allow for a third floor addition and permit a mixture of comercial and residential units.
DPNR recommended granting the use variance, and cited the ongoing housing crisis that’s making it difficult for long-term residents to find affordable homes. The proposal would convert three of the units to residential use.
Senators also heard testimony from Jason Charles of Alpine Securities Group, which is requesting a use variance for a 2.55-acre residential, medium density zoned parcel in Estate Thomas.
The proposal is to construct a mixed-use development including an office, two employee housing units, and parking. Charles said the investment management advisory company, which receives tax benefits from the V.I. Economic Development Commission, would pledge to repair any road damage following construction.
DPNR staff recommended granting the use variance, and several senators said the company has been a charitable member of the local business community.
Senators also heard testimony on a petition for a use variance for a residential, medium density parcel in Estate Contant, which would allow a hurricane-damaged two story residential building to be converted into a mixed-use development of offices and dwellings. DPNR recommended that the use variance be granted.
Senators do not vote while in Committee of the Whole, and will vote on the zoning requests at the next Legislative Session.