Members of the Senate Committee on Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure finally heard testimony from several agency heads on plans for federal funding through the American Rescue Plan.
“We have been trying to have this meeting since June,” said committee chair Sen. Janelle Sarauw.
The executive branch requested extensions and a planned November committee meeting was cancelled, so “here we are today in the fifth attempt to have a robust discussion on the American Rescue Plan Act, the funds that are being sent to the territory, and the plan for those funds,” Sarauw said.
Jenifer O’Neal, director of the Office of Management and Budget, gave an update on federal funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Thus far the territory has been allocated a total of $746,395,614 through territorial and direct recipient grants and has received $615,639,271,” O’Neal testified. “Relative to the funds provided to the territory through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds programs as established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the USVI has been allocated $547,176,884 and is in receipt of $531,260,477.”
She added that, “of the funding received, $17,186,521.16 has been expended as of December 31.”
The Treasury Department only released the “long-awaited 437 page” rulebook on how the funds may be spent on Jan. 6, and O’Neal said the territory did formulate a spending plan in the meantime, which is available on the website, omb.vi.gov.
She noted that the intent of the funding is to create economic stability through affordable and subsidized housing, workforce development, increased employment, and targeted economic support programs. The funding is also meant to “increase the safety of Virgin Islands residents by mitigating the threat of COVID-19, reducing crime, and increasing the conviction of violent criminals within the territory;” “provide educational, economic, and emotional support for children, adolescents, and other vulnerable populations,” and “improve the quality of life for all U.S. Virgin Islanders.”
O’Neal testified that of the $547 million:
• $81.75 million is budgeted for public health
• $33.67 million to mitigate negative economic impacts
• $46 million for services to disproportionately impacted communities
• $163.23 million for infrastructure
• $180.7 million for revenue replacement
• $1.83 million for administrative costs
She added that $40 million is designated for “premium pay,” and that, “we are currently developing a retroactive pay program for public and private sector workers who were deemed essential and unable to telework during the first 12 months of the local State of Emergency.”
V.I. spending plan
O’Neal concluded her testimony by saying that, “Governor Bryan has asked that this committee be further reminded that this is a preliminary plan and that he still trusts that this legislative body will partner with the Administration to provide the people of the Virgin Islands with a collaborative spending plan.”
“While it is the responsibility and jurisdiction of the executive branch to plan for and utilize federal funds received by the Territory, we remain steadfast in providing transparency to all Virgin Islanders on the usage of these funds,” O’Neal said.
“We’ve been long waiting to hear the status and what’s the plan,” said Sen. Samuel Carrion.
The territory received the $547 million eight months ago, and it’s currently sitting in different types of local bank accounts, accruing an as-yet untallied amount of interest.
In response to questions from Sen. Carla Joseph, O’Neal said there’s no current plan for the interest, but “once we have an idea, I will be sure to let this body know what the intent is.”
O’Neal said her greatest concern is ensuring the money is obligated by 2024 and spent by 2026, as all remaining funds must be returned to the federal government.
“To have this amount of money to be able to fix these things is huge,” O’Neal said. “If there is a concern, it’s just being too slow to move.”
She said the typical 18-month design phase for government projects is a major cause of delays, and she’s encouraged Waste Management, the V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Works “to get started on the projects now, get the design going, so that we don’t have any delays.”
Carrion asked if any funding will be directed to nonprofits.
“All nonprofits can apply for any of this funding. Whatever work they’re doing, once it fits within any of these categories, they can submit their plan, and take some of the funding that’s for each specific category and apply to those nonprofits,” O’Neal said.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. agreed that nonprofits “have been good stewards of our funding” and are “meeting the public need” in ways the territory’s government cannot.
Rental Assistance Program
Sarauw thanked V.I. Housing Finance Authority Director Daryl Griffith for his service, “as I heard you’re on your way out,” and scrutinized the slow pace of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which is intended to provide rent assistance for individuals affected by the pandemic.
“People are waiting, homeowners are going into foreclosure waiting for rent from their tenants who haven’t paid rent in four to six months,” Sarauw said. “People are frustrated.”
Griffith said the agency went from $20 million revenue to $500 million in revenue thanks to the explosion in federal hurricane disaster and pandemic funding, and they have not been able to hire enough employees to vet and process the volume of applications coming in from tenants.
Sen. Kurt Vialet asked why the spending plan for the ARPA funds includes $6 million for rental assistance, when they received three times that much in ERAP money, much of which is still unspent.
O’Neal said the $6 million is to aid those who did not qualify for ERAP funds, and Griffith said that funding is restricted for individuals directly affected by the pandemic.
More than 600 applicants have qualified for ERAP, but only 159 have received checks so far, and Griffith said the slow pace is purely a function of limited staff.
Griffith said over $1.5 million in ERAP funding has been expended to date, and they’re able to process about 20 applications a week, so it’ll take at least four months to get all qualified applicants checks at the current rate.
“We’ve been advertising for months, as you know, but we need more bodies to be able to do this work,” Griffith said.
In response to questions from Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, O’Neal said public engagement “will come,” but “we will haven’t had public engagement,” Sarauw said.
Without federal guidance they couldn’t move forward but “we know we have to do community engagement, it is a requirement of the funds,” O’Neal said, adding that, “I am short-staffed, so we had to get help” and put out a request for outside consulting.
Sarauw said there is still “no plan and no timeline.”
She referred to a recent press release from the Education Department that said there was a plan that “supersedes local legislation by Senator Sarauw calling for $1,000 in pandemic compensation to school lunch workers,” and would compensate school lunch workers up to $2,000 with American Rescue Plan funds for work performed during the pandemic.
O’Neal told her the plan was coming in February, and the Education press release “was a poor clap back because evidently, there was no plan,” Sarauw said. “But the point I want to make today, is you have to understand the public’s confusion,” as there’s money in the bank but “no timelines, no public engagement, no plan.”
She added that, “it does become confusing, and that’s why we’re asking the questions we’re asking today.”