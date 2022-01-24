Education, health care, affordable housing and federal funding are all topics senators hope to hear more on when Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. delivers his annual State of the Territory address tonight.
Bryan will deliver his address to members of the 34th Legislature and invited guests, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Legislature on St. Thomas.
Governors typically use this occasion to update the public on their administration’s successes, noting areas that may need improvement and what lies ahead under their leadership.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, a former principal, told The Daily News that education and affordable housing are topics he hopes Bryan will address.
“I am very concerned about the state of education,” Vialet said. “March will make two years that our fourth through 12th graders have not had in-person learning. I would like to hear how the Department of Education will address the learning gap.”
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said she, too wants to hear more about education. In particular, she said, she wants to hear how the governor plans to improve graduation rates and reading and math scores.
Like most residents and her other colleagues, Sarauw also wants to hear more on the topic of recovery for the territory.
“With the massive influx of federal funding, the $8 billion in CARES act funding, American Rescue Plan funding, and soon the Build Back Better Act — are there plans to expedite the process? We are in a state of emergency, but there’s no urgency in moving the projects forward,” Sarauw said.
Senators learned at a hearing last week from Jenifer O’Neal, director of the Office of Management and Budget, that the territory was allocated “a total of $746,395,615 through territorial and direct recipient grants and has received $615,639,271.”
In addition, she said, the V.I. government “relative to the funds provided to the territory through the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds programs as established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021” was “allocated $547,176,884 and is in receipt of $531,260,477.”
The V.I. government, however had spent only a fraction of what was received with O’Neal testifying that “of the funding received, $17,186,521 has been expended as of Dec. 31.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens expects the governor to speak on issues and solutions relative to the pandemic response, healthcare, education and economic growth.
“I expect the governor will share the status of progress on major capital projects spurring economic activity for our territory,” Gittens said. “I have introduced legislation to get the ball rolling relative to premium pay for so many of our hard working essential workers, but I expect the Governor to reveal more of the detail on his plans on this and what residents should expect.”
Forty million dollars in Rescue Plan Funds have been designated to premium pay, a retroactive pay program for public and private sector workers who were deemed essential during the first 12 months of the local State of Emergency, according to O’Neal’s Senate testimony.
Vialet, Sarauw and Gittens all mentioned a need for a status update on Luis Hospital, which is slated for demolition and reconstruction.
“In the governor’s last State of the Territory, it should have opened last year, but it’s still not completed,” Vialet said.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory also weighed in on tonight’s address, releasing a statement last week saying she hopes the governor will discuss a strategy to address critical issues facing the Virgin Islands.
“I am looking forward to hearing plans surrounding education, the economy, infrastructure, ongoing recovery efforts and improvements to our health-care system,” Frett-Gregory, a former Education Commissioner, said.
Access to the Legislature for tonight’s State of the Territory address is restricted to invited guests.
All persons in attendance will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry into the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall and masks must be worn for the duration of the session, according to the news release from Frett-Gregory’s office.