People from across the Caribbean, and from around the world, call the Virgin Islands home, and that is reflected in the multitude of languages spoken in the territory
It’s why freshman Sen. Samuel Carrion has proposed a bill to reflect such language diversity.
On Tuesday, members of the Education Committee met at the Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room to consider
amending a 1972 mandate for a bilingual English language program, which has not been updated in 50 years.
“We have a growing student population of English language learners in our schools,” he said. “Their first language includes Spanish, French-Creole and Arabic. It is our responsibility to ensure that they are receiving a quality education, and it starts with this bill.”
English language learners are identified as being unable to speak, understand, read or write English well enough to carry on class activities in the same manner as their peers.
Currently, there are 285 English language learners in the St. Croix District, and 902 in the St. Thomas/St. John District, according to State Director of Bilingual Education Sally Camacho.
Camacho has only been in her post since Oct. 13, filling a position that had been vacant for more than a decade.
“Though it provides an opportunity to implement more English as a Second Language (ESL) programs, the challenge exists in finding enough qualified teachers to work in this education setting,” Education’s Curriculum and Instruction Deputy Commissioner Renee Charleswell testified.
There are 20 ESL teachers on St. Croix and 26 on St. Thomas and St. John, Camacho said.
St. Thomas-St. John Language Acquisition Coordinator Migdalla Cruz Arthurton said the department has been working with the University of the Virgin Islands on training teachers in the ESL Program.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens requested the department train additional personnel in ESL, such as teacher aids and counselors.
Charleswell said translating services are needed to keep parents of English learners informed about available programs and services, as the department currently uses Google to translate English into Spanish and French Creole. Translated documents are then reviewed for accuracy before dissemination.
The committee also heard testimony on a bill seeking accountability in school management, but the bill failed to pass.
The bill would have mandated that the Education Board consult the Career and Technical Education Board on adopting standards and guidelines for the annual inspection of facilities, a point of contention for testifiers.
“Because the two entities operate in different realms, combining the reports will not serve any legitimate purpose and will create confusion where there is now none,” Education Board Chairman Kyza Callwood said.
Senators recessed the hearing with three agenda items left: a bill related to mental health education, a bill in regards to Education’s construction and maintenance funding, and testimony on the State Educational Agency Plan for the American Rescue Plan Funds.
Education Committee Chairwoman Sen. Genevieve Whitaker said these items will be considered at the next available committee hearing.