Lawmakers voted unanimously to commend two former senators for contributions to their communities, and approved the nomination of a third to join the Casino Control Commission among agenda items during a Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary meeting on Wednesday.

The committee, chaired by Sen. Diane T. Capehart, met in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room, where they approved other bills honoring community leaders with all forwarded to the full body for consideration at the next legislative session.