Lawmakers voted unanimously to commend two former senators for contributions to their communities, and approved the nomination of a third to join the Casino Control Commission among agenda items during a Senate Committee on Rules and Judiciary meeting on Wednesday.
The committee, chaired by Sen. Diane T. Capehart, met in the Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room, where they approved other bills honoring community leaders with all forwarded to the full body for consideration at the next legislative session.
Committee members voted unanimously to approve Bill No. 35-0006, an act honoring and commending former Sen. George Goodwin “for his many years of expansive contributions to the Virgin Islands community as a whole, through his roles in various areas of service to the territory as well as advocation for social justice for underserved people in the Virgin Islands.”
The bill renamed the cricket field located on Parcel H of Tract 1, Estate Nazareth, St. Thomas in his honor, and awarded him the Virgin Islands Medal of Honor.
The measure was proposed by Sens. Carla Joseph, Donna Frett-Gregory, Milton Potter, Alma Francis Heyliger, Ray Fonseca, and Marvin A. Blyden, and cosponsored by Capehart and Sens. Angel L. Bolques, Jr. and Kenneth L. Gittens.
Senators also approved Bill No. 35-0011, an act honoring and commending former Sen. Horace A. Callwood Sr. “posthumously for his dedication, service, and commitment to the people of the Virgin Islands and naming the north-south street immediately east of Windward Passage in his memory.”
The proposed measure was sponsored by Blyden in addition to Bolques, Joseph, Frett-Gregory, Francis Heyliger, Potter and Fonseca. It was cosponsored by Capehart and Gittens.
Also approved was Bill No. 35-0007, a resolution honoring and commending Boyd “Boyzie” Orlanzo Todman “for his many contributions to the people and the youth of the Virgin Islands.”
The proposed measure was sponsored by Sen. Dwayne M. Degraff along with Bolques, Frett-Gregory, Potter, Fonseca, Blyden. It was co-sponsored by Joseph.
Senators approved the nomination of former Sen. Luther Renee to the Casino Control Commission and also voted to declare June 19, or Juneteenth, a legal holiday in the Virgin Islands. President Biden, in June 2021, made Juneteenth a federal holiday, proclaiming it as a day for all Americans to commemorate the end of slavery. As of last June, only 24 states and the District of Columbia had passed legislation or issued executive orders that would provide funding to let sate employees observe the day as a paid holiday, according to New York Times article.
In the Virgin Islands, Bill No. 35-0009 would amend Title 1, Virgin Islands Code, Chapter 11, Section 171(a) relating to the observance of national holidays and enacting the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act to declare June 19 a legal holiday in the Virgin Islands, according to the measure sponsored by Blyden, Francis Heyliger, and Potter. The bill was cosponsored by Sen. Novelle E. Francis Jr., and colleagues Bolques, Fonseca and Gittens.
In addition to the sponsors and co-sponsors of the bills, Sens. Marise C. James and Franklin D. Joseph were present at Wednesday’s meeting, according to news release.