ST. THOMAS — Senators voted to approve a five-year moratorium on new gas station permits during legislative session Thursday, and granted a permit for 100 new permanent moorings that will help provide infrastructure for the charter yacht industry while protecting coral reefs from damaging anchors.
The gas station moratorium bill received the support of all but Sen. Novelle Francis Jr.
Francis, whose family operates three gas stations on St. Croix, did not cast a vote during a roll call on the bill.
The territory has seen a proliferation of gas stations in recent years, despite an industrywide trend toward electric vehicles, and a public hearing for a permit application by Express Gas LLC was held on the eve of Thursday’s session.
The application is for a new gas station in Smith Bay, and bill sponsor Sen. Janelle Sarauw said the developer has already cleared the land in expectation of being granted a permit.
“The audacity,” Sarauw said.
Senators voted unanimously to ratify Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s approval of a minor coastal zone permit for a dock at a private home, and a minor coastal zone permit for the V.I. Professional Charter Association, Inc.
The permit allows the nonprofit organization to install 100 permanent moorings using more than $560,000 in federal grant funding in a public-private partnership with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, which will hold public hearings to determine the placement of the moorings before installing them in phases over several years.
Senators questioned whether DPNR has sufficient personnel to enforce existing environmental laws, and Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol said there are currently three enforcement officers in each district, which are assisted by V.I. Police and other agencies.
There are two additional officers in the academy and another two vacancies open, but Oriol said that “the true, ideal needs is going to be about 10 officers in each district, the operational needs is six officers in each district.”
That means that even once the current, funded vacancies are filled, there will be only half of the enforcement officers the territory needs.
Senators voted unanimously to approve the transfer of $400,000 from the Community Facilities Trust Account to the V.I. Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation. The money will be used to purchase Plot No. 7 Estate Diamond Ruby, for the expansion of Luis Hospital on St. Croix.
Senators also voted to extend the State of Emergency in the territory for the COVID-19 pandemic for another 60 days through May 7, which enables the territory to access federal resources and aid.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said the pandemic is not over, and Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said the department is currently tracking 132 active cases, and has seen an increase in positive tests over the last two weeks.
Assistant Health Commissioner Nicole Syms told senators that some doses of the vaccine were wasted Wednesday at the newly opened community health vaccination centers at the University of the Virgin Islands, and they’re working to get individuals on standby to avoid having to dispose of more unused doses in the future.
Senators shared their stories of getting vaccinated, and with the COVID-19 vaccine now available to everyone over age 16, they encouraged all Virgin Islanders to take advantage of the unique opportunity to get a vaccine at a time when many Americans are still limited by age and other restrictions.
Senators also took turns condemning the recent wave of deadly gun violence, and offered suggestions, prayers, as well expressed sadness and disgust.
“We have lost our moral compass,” said Francis, a former V.I. Police Commissioner. “How can we kill someone and end up like it’s nothing?”
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said investigators are working feverishly to solve the recent murders in conjunction with the FBI and ATF, and said the public can expect to see multiple arrests in connection with the killings “in the next 24 to 48 hours.”
Senators also voted to approve Bryan’s nominations of Jeffrey Boschulte for the Virgin Islands Board of Land Use Appeals and Virgin Islands Board of Architects, Engineers and Land Surveyors; Ryan Wisehart for the Virgin Islands Board of Architects, Engineers and Land Surveyors; Elissa Runyon for the Virgin Islands Coastal Zone Management Commission; Franklin Brathwaite, Sr. for the Virgin Islands Taxi Cab Commission; Henry Smock, for the University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees; and Julio King for the Virgin Islands Board of General Contractors.
It was also a history-making day as the territory celebrates both Virgin Islands History Month and Women’s History Month, with Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory becoming the first woman leader to preside over a session of the Legislature in V.I. history.
“This has been a long day, and this is just the start of a whole lot of work,” Frett-Gregory said.