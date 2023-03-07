Novelle Francis

ST. THOMAS — Lawmakers with the Senate Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance approved several leases during a hearing Monday at Earle B. Ottley Legislative Hall, including long-term leases with two renewal options for Viya, A-9 Trucking and St. Thomas Gas, among others.

All of the approved leases will be forwarded to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration. The agreements are as follows: