Senators fiercely debated the merits of a controversial zoning variance before ultimately voting to approve the measure, which will allow for Just Right Trucking to manufacture concrete blocks on St. Croix.

The measure in question was Bill No. 35-0023, granting a zoning use variance at Plots 50-1 and 50-4 Estate Orange Grove, Company Quarter, from “B-2,” business, secondary/neighborhood, to allow for the manufacture of concrete blocks.

