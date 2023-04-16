Senators fiercely debated the merits of a controversial zoning variance before ultimately voting to approve the measure, which will allow for Just Right Trucking to manufacture concrete blocks on St. Croix.
The measure in question was Bill No. 35-0023, granting a zoning use variance at Plots 50-1 and 50-4 Estate Orange Grove, Company Quarter, from “B-2,” business, secondary/neighborhood, to allow for the manufacture of concrete blocks.
At a hearing of the Committee of the Whole in March, Mitchell Matthew Sr. and Lorraine Benjamin Matthew, owners of Just Right Trucking, said they are hoping to expand their existing business, established in 2003, and use a 10,000-square-foot warehouse to make cement blocks that are desperately needed across the territory for construction projects.
Former DPNR Commissioner Alicia Barnes spoke on behalf of the project as an environmental consultant and subject matter expert.
DPNR staff received letters in support and opposition to the project, and ultimately recommended that the use variance request be denied.
Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace-Matthew explained at the hearing that while there are already business activities on the site, “the manufacturing takes it to a different realm,” and the company wants to conduct activities only allowed in an industrial zone.
Some area residents also started a letter-writing campaign and petition urging senators to vote against the request, which failed to sway the majority of lawmakers who spoke during Friday’s session.
There are “a lot of stones being thrown,” and senators should “take those stones and build some blocks,” said Sen. Angel Bolques Jr.
“The economic value of how we as a people need to progress, is connected with how our entrepreneurs and local men and women of this community are able to facilitate the quality of life for our people. My email is filled with emails of attacks, and I don’t like to be put in a position where someone is not even trying to deliberate with me, they already came to their conclusion and are telling me what I need to do,” Bolques said.
He added that, “I’m not saying that any of these concerns do not have value, we went through the process,” and vetted the request, and there are major differences between a cement company and block manufacturer. “This is a sugar and salt discussion, only the taste is different.”
“I hear the cry,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson, but area residents should be more concerned about the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s fuel storage tanks, as “all those individuals are in the radius of a blast.”
He urged critics to stop blocking the variance, and “I guarantee you this, everyone that’s complaining already have a home. Everyone that’s complaining already have a mansion. But how are these young people going to afford to build?”
Johnson said he knows the owner and his family, and “they would do nothing to harm this community.”
Senate President Novelle Francis said he grew up next to the WAPA plant, and had to listen to it “all night and all day, it make me a different person today.”
But some senators expressed doubts, and said the plan should be considered based on the zoning, not politics and personal friendships.
Sen. Marise James said she also lived near the WAPA plant, and “you and I have to wonder how many of us suffered illnesses because we lived close to WAPA. Ask yourself that question. Nobody was looking out for us.”
She quoted Buju Banton’s lyrics: “Who can afford to run will run, but what about those who can’t? They will have to stay,” and said senators need to consider the impact of development decisions on the neighboring community.
“I am for the business owner and what he’s doing, but not for where he wants to do it. Land use decisions are based on the property and the impacts of development, not based on the particular owner. Not based on the fact that he is local,” James said. “Not based on the fact that he is self-made. Not based on how much he has spent on the development beefore he got permission. Not based on how his business will serve the needs of the construction industry on St. Croix. You know why? Because there are lots of place on St. Croix where he could have built this.”
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources is in the planning phases of crafting a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan, “but what you are saying today is we don’t need one, because you are going to continue spot zoning,” James said. “We can’t say that we have experts at DPNR, and then we’re going to ignore them.”
James became overcome as she passionately explained her reasons for opposing the variance.
“I can’t even finish, I am so emotional about this one. But my legal mind is saying, you do land use decisions based on the property, and not on the owner. The use of this property in this regard will substantially conflict with the permitted uses in the zoning district. That’s the bottom line,” James said.
“I fully support the concept of what the business owner wants to do. I think it’s positive to be able to try to help reduce costs when it comes to construction in our territory,” ,” said Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger.
But Francis-Heyliger said she is still concerned about an industrial variance in a residential and business area, and is opposed to the request.
Sen. Diane Capehart said DPNR “never should have allowed that business to go there in the first place, it’s your fault.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens said he’s been telling senators “take zoning out of the Legislature, it’s time to get on board.”
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said the situation is symptomatic of the problems that arise without a long-term land and water use plan.
“These are small islands,” Frett-Gregory said. “We talk amongst ourselves and guess what happens? Nothing.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden said he sees no environmental threat from the concrete manufacturing, which will be conducted in a warehouse, and asked whether they should “block every zoning that comes before us because we don’t have a plan in place? I think not, and I think it’s irresponsible for us to do so.”
James also cited concerns over an Environmental Protection Agency inspection at the site, but Gittens said that issue involved stormwater during construction and was resolved months ago.
10 senators present, including Blyden, Bolques, Capehart, Francis, Gittens, Johnson, Samuel Carrion, Ray Fonseca, Javan James, and Milton Potter voted to approve the variance. Francis-Heyliger and Marise James voted against it, and Frett-Gregory and Sen. Carla Joseph did not vote. Sen. Dwayne DeGraff was absent from the vote.
Senators also met in the Committee of the Whole Friday to hear testimony on two zoning requests, both of which received enthusiastic support.
Bill No. 35-0063 approved a land swap deal between the V.I. Port Authority, which is trading Tract E, Parcel 72 Estate Lindbergh Bay, 4A Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, in exchange for the University of the Virgin Islands’ conveyance to the V.I. Port Authority of Parcel No. 66-5 Estate Lindberg Bay St. Thomas.
UVI President David Hall and Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe testified that the swap will be mutually beneficial to both entities, and senators hailed it as a “win-win.”
Senators also voted to approve Bill No. 35-0072, ratifying the Governor’s approval of Major Coastal Zone Management Permit No. CZT-03-20 (L&W) issued to SVB 155 SPRING LLC, doing business as Independent Boatyard and Marina. The permit allows for continued occupancy of the existing marina, and modification for a new ramp to haul catamarans.
Senators also voted to approve the following leases and zoning bills:
Bill No. 35-0017, approving the lease between the V.I. government and Suntech Group, Inc. doing business as St. Thomas Gas, for 0.637-acre parcel No. 4 Submarine Base, No. 6, Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, to be used for the purpose of operating a trucking, transportation, delivery, and retail business of bottled propane gas, and for no other purpose.
Bill No. 35-0018, approving the lease between the V.I. government and A-9 Trucking Enterprises, Inc. and Sarnelli Bros., doing business as V.I. Recycling Company.
Bill No. 35-0019, approving the lease between the V.I. government and the V.I. Telephone Corporation, d/b/a VIYA, for a portion of a telecommunication tower and bunker in Building No. 1, Suite 2, Parcel No. 6 Recovery Hill, Company Quarter, St. Croix, consisting of a telecommunications tower and a 9’ x 8’ room and bunker, for the establishment and operation of wireless link connections and to house associated equipment.
Bill No. 35-0021, to change the zoning designation of Plot Nos. 102-A Remainder, 102-B, and 102-C Estate Hermon Hill, Company Quarter, St. Croix, from R-3 (Residential- Medium Density) to Public.
Bill No. 35-0022, granting a zoning use variance for Plot No. 2-137 Estate Sion Hill, Queens Quarter, St. Croix, from the R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to allow for a beauty salon.
Bill No. 35-0025, approving the lease between the V.I. government and Anthony Isaac, doing business as Ace Trucking and Trash Removal.
Bill No. 35-0040, granting a zoning variance for Parcels Nos. A1-24 & A1-25 Estate Thomas, No. 6K New Quarter, St. Thomas, to allow an office, 2 one-bedroom apartments, flex space, gym, 13 parking spaces (1 handicapped) cistern and grey water cistern and accessory building for generator and garage space.
Bill No. 35-0052, to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 14 Rem Estate Carolina, Coral Bay Quarter, St. John from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to B-2 (Business- Secondary/Neighborhood).
Bill No. 35-0053, granting a zoning use variance for Parcel No. 84 Estate Contant, No. 7B, Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, from the R-3 (Residential-Medium Density) zoning designation to allow for offices.