The 34th Legislature met Tuesday and approved numerous zoning amendments and leases, but have delayed decisions on two land use measures to the continued session on Dec. 29.
Senators also voted to approve:
Bill No. 34-0331: An Act granting a zoning use variance for Parcel No. 18-A Remainder Estate Smith Bay, Nos 1, 2 & 3 East End Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to allow for the installation of 29 storage containers for use as “Warehouse & Storage Services (General)” and for no other purpose.
Bill No. 34-0359: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-7 to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 3-103 Remainder Estate Bovoni, Nos. 1 & 2 Frenchman’s Bay Quarter St. Thomas from R-3 (Residential-Medium Density) to B-3 (Business-Scattered).
Bill No. 34-0360: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-11 to change the zoning designation of Lease Area 47D-1 Kronprindsens Gade, Kronprindsens Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, from P (Public) to B-3 (Business Scattered).
Bill No. 34-0372: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-10 for the island of St. Croix to change the zoning designation of Plot No. 34-A Estate Two Brothers and Smithfield, West End Quarter, St. Croix from R-3 (Residential-Medium Density) to C (Commercial).
Bill No. 34-0375: An Act rezoning Parcel Nos. L-1, 1-1, 1-Rem., C-1, C-Rem., D-Rem., G, H, M, N, P, S, R.O.W. Parcel Nos. 1-A, C-A, D-A, Q, and R Estate Raphune, No. 5B New Quarter St. Thomas and Parcel Nos. 1-1-1, 1- 11, 1-1-Rem., 1-5-B-1, 1-5-B-2, 1-5-B-3, 1-15-1, R.O.W. Parcel Nos. 1- 3 (Revised)-1, and 1-3 (Revised)-Rem, Estate Donoe, No. 2A New Quarter, St. Thomas, as more fully described on Drawing Nos. A9-859- T020 and A9-861-T021, from R-2 and C, as the case may be, to B-2, and rezoning Parcel No. 1-5-F Estate Donoe, No. 2A New Quarter, St. Thomas, as more fully described on Drawing No. A9-861-T021, from C to R-2.
Bill No. 34-0377: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-9 for the island of St. Thomas to change the zoning designation of Parcel Nos. 19F-1 Remainder and 19N Remainder, Estate Smith Bay, Nos. 1, 2, and 3, East End Quarter, St. Thomas from A-1 (Agricultural Zone) to C (Commercial) and R-3 (Residential-Medium Density), respectively.
Bill No. 34-0379: An Act conditionally amending Official Zoning Map No. STZ-7 to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 2 Remainder Estate Bovoni, Nos. 1 & 2 Frenchman’s Bay Quarter St. Thomas from R-3 (Residential Medium Density) to C (Commercial).
Bill No. 34-0382: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-10 for the island of St. Croix to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 9-E Estate LaGrange, West End Quarter, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family) to R-3 (Residential Medium Density).
Bill No. 34-0389: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-10 for the rezoning of Parcel Nos. 73-B and 271 Estate Concordia, West End Quarter, St. Croix from R-3 (Residential- Medium Density) to P (Public).
Bill No. 34-0392: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-12 to allow for the rezoning of Plots No. 1-K and 1-L Estate Diamond, Queen Quarter, St. Croix, Virgin Islands, from R-2 (Residential-Low Density-One and Two Family to B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood), with a use variance to allow for a water distillation plant and ice manufacture and sales.
Senators also voted to approve the following lease agreements:
Bill No. 34-0194: A lease between the Department of Property and Procurement and Julien Welding, d/b/a Julien’s Welding.
Bill No. 34-0275: A lease between the Department of Property and Procurement and Caribe Tradewinds Lodge No. 17, Inc., District No. 8 for the purpose of conducting meetings, community outreach activities, feeding the homeless, mentoring youth, and for other related purposes.
Bill No. 34-0276: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Liberty Mobile USVI, Inc., for Parcel No. 6-4-1 Estate Carolina, No. 1 Coral Bay Quarter, St. John, Virgin Islands to develop, construct, operate, maintain, repair, replace and upgrade a wireless communication facility and for other related purposes.
Bill No. 34-0278: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and On The Level d/b/a OTL MECHANICAL for the leasing of Parcel No. 69 Submarine Base, No. 4 Southside Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 34-0346: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Twin City Cricket Association, Inc. for Rem. Parcel No. 23 Estate VICORP Land (f/k/a Upper Bethlehem and Fredensborg), King Quarter, St. Croix Virgin Islands for a cricket facility and other related activities.
Bill No. 34-0353: A Grant of Easement over Parcel No. 11 Remainder Estate Dorothea, No. 6 Great Northside Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands from the Government of the Virgin Islands acting through the Virgin Islands Department of Property and Procurement to Leslie Phipps.
Bill No. 34-0356: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and the Virgin Islands Resource Center for the Disabled, Inc. for an improved portion of Parcel No. 75 Kronprindsens Gade, Kronprindsens Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 34-0362: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and the Village-Virgin Islands Partners in Recovery, Inc. for Parcel Nos. 1-H and 13-F Estate Sion Hill, Queen Quarter, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 34-0363: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Hustler and Sons, Inc. for Parcel No. 34, Estate Nisky, No. 6, Southside Quarter, on the island of St. Thomas for the purpose of operating a garage and repair shop, with related activities.
Bill No. 34-0364: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands, acting through its Commissioner of the Department of Property and Procurement, and Courtesy Car Wash, LLC.
Bill No. 34-0369: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands, acting through the Commissioner of the Department of Property and Procurement and Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, Inc. for Parcel No. 410 Hospital Ground, Kings Quarter, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands (f/k/a Plantation “Hospital Ground”).
Bill No. 34-0373: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands Department of Property and Procurement and Sanitary Trashmoval Services, Inc.
Bill No. 34-0374: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and O Corp, LLC, d/b/a Owen’s Jeep Rental, for Parcel No. 1Ad Cruz Bay Town, No. 1 Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John, Virgin Islands, consisting of 715 U.S. sq. ft. or 0.016 U.S. acre, more or less, to be used for the rental of vehicles, and for other related purposes.
Bill No. 34-0381: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Janice Enterprise, LLC d/b/a Love City BBQ and Grill, for Parcel No. 307 Cruz Bay Town, Cruz Bay Quarter, St. John, Virgin Islands, which includes a one-story building situated on approximately 2,641.09 U.S. sq. ft. or 0.06 U.S. acre, more or less, of improved land, to be used to operate a mobile bar and grill, and for other related purposes.
Bill No. 34-0384: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Christiansted Harbor Resort Hotel and Marina, LLC for Protestant Cay, specifically improved Plot No. 1 and improved Plot No. 2 with all buildings and improvements located in Christiansted Harbor, St. Croix, Virgin Islands.
Bill No. 34-0385: A lease between the Government of the Virgin Islands and Star Time Technology Center, Inc. for a portion of Parcel No. 2A Crystal Gade, Queens Quarter, St. Thomas for the purpose of operating a community technology learning & training center, and for other related purposes.
The two measures that have not yet been voted on are:
Bill No. 34-0361: An Act to change the zoning designation of Parcel No. 173-A-66 Estate Anna’s Retreat, No. 1 New Quarter St. Thomas from R-2 (Residential Low Density-One and Two Family) to B-2 (Business-Secondary/Neighborhood). ·
Bill No. 34-0387: An Act amending Official Zoning Map No. SCZ-7 for the island of St. Croix to change the zoning designation of Portion of the Remainder of Estate Beeston Hill (South Portion), Matricular No. 6a, Company Quarter, St. Croix from R-1 (Residential-Low Density) to B-3 (Business Scattered).