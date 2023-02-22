ST. THOMAS — Senators grilled members of the governor’s finance team Tuesday about a new plan to create a website to help elderly and disabled Social Security recipients access long overdue $500 stimulus checks.

Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, chairwoman of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance, said during a hearing Tuesday that many of the people waiting on checks are 80 and 90 years old, and have limited computer skills.

