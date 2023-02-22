ST. THOMAS — Senators grilled members of the governor’s finance team Tuesday about a new plan to create a website to help elderly and disabled Social Security recipients access long overdue $500 stimulus checks.
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, chairwoman of the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance, said during a hearing Tuesday that many of the people waiting on checks are 80 and 90 years old, and have limited computer skills.
“We’re talking about a website? They’ll never get paid,” Frett-Gregory said. “Why are we spending money on a website for something like that?”
Bryan first announced his intention to use federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to give out $500 stipends to 22,000 Social Security recipients one day before the Nov. 8 General Election.
The announcement was not timed to win favor with voters, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News at the time.
But on Tuesday, Frett-Gregory said the announcement raised eyebrows, and questioned why the government hasn’t done more to distribute the remaining checks.
Bruce tried to explain the reasons why the government has been struggling to fulfill its promise of giving a $500 check to all eligible Social Security recipients — and their plans to fix the program.
Elderly and disabled residents were initially instructed to wait in line in parking lots, or provide their information to the Office of Management and Budget and wait to receive their check in the mail.
The chaotic rollout led to pandemonium at the distribution site on St. Thomas, where the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Service distributed water to hundreds of people waiting in the sweltering heat, and at least four people fainted while waiting for checks on St. Croix.
“We realize some individuals cannot physically pick up their checks in person and since the local government is unable to validate the accuracy of the addresses provided by the Social Security Administration, we are urging you or someone on your behalf to contact the Office of Management and Budget via email at Arpa@omb.vi.gov, or call 340-774-0750,” Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said at the time.
On Tuesday, Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce testified that 21,059 $500 stipend checks have been processed for eligible Social Security recipients, and “we successfully distributed 19,269 checks, totaling $9,634,500 and have 183 checks for recipients who are deceased. These checks will be returned to the Department of Finance to adjust the accounting system and void those checks.”
There are also “32 checks that were returned to OMB and 1,575 checks with incomplete or bad addresses. We are in the process of creating a database and a technology-driven solution whereby eligible social security residents who have not received a stipend check can enter their name and other pertinent information into a web-based application for further processing. That includes those who may be prompted to enter a correct mailing address so that we can mail out the checks we still have, plus those who will be prompted to upload evidence that they are a social security recipient since 2020 for those who have not yet received stipend payments,” according to the testimony.”
She added that, “We recognize that not everyone may have access to computers so alternative measures will be put in place to assist those seniors who have a need, including publishing names in the newspaper of the 1575 recipients that we don’t have addresses for. This system is expected to be live by the middle of March, so on behalf of Governor Bryan and the OMB Team, I ask persons to exercise a little bit more patience and to stay tuned to media sources for additional updates.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens noted that Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal was not in attendance, and asked why the remaining checks haven’t been distributed.
Bruce said they intend to have the website functional by mid-March.
Frett-Gregory was stunned, and said a website is unlikely to help those who need the money most, because many elderly recipients don’t have access to or expertise with technology.
“You know my mother’s 90 years old, right? And she didn’t get her $500,” Frett-Gregory said.
“What if I told you that 20 people called my office and I did it for 20 people and they haven’t received their $500?” Frett-Gregory said.
“I have no response,” Bruce said.
Frett-Gregory said the governor’s finance team should be making contact with those who haven’t received their checks and getting information from them directly.
“Why the people got to wait for some website and all of that? These are elderly people,” Frett-Gregory said. “We’re doing a dance with this.”
Frett-Gregory asked how long it has been since checks were distributed.
“Since November,” Bruce said.
“I’m not going to say it,” but “there’s an appearance,” Frett-Gregory said.
Frett-Gregory loosed the frustration she’s received from those who contacted her and other senators, angry at the delay in receiving checks: “Start processing the checks. This isn’t rocket science.”
“I do want to put on the record, not so you can drag me some more, but…” Bruce began to say, before Frett-Gregory cut her off.
“Don’t use that word on the floor because there’s no dragging here. Our job is if things are not going right, our job is to make sure that we advocate for our citizenry. And this is a continuous problem where we’re getting calls in our office, and now today we’re hearing about a website and that compounds the concern,” Frett-Gregory said.
The people waiting for the checks “don’t really have access to that type of technology,” she added.
“The website is one of many things that we’re doing to try to get those checks to them. Also, we were successful in getting out almost 20,000 payments, so while every single person is important, that is a 5% error rate,” Bruce said.
Bruce said she’s fairly certain some of the checks that were issued have been returned, but Frett-Gregory said if the issue is a mailing problem, it’s still unclear how a website will help.
“I am not sure what we’re saying, honestly,” Frett-Gregory said. “So, now we’re going to spend money for a portal for a one-time payment? All right.”
During the hearing, Frett-Gregory also criticized Bruce’s decision to invest $200,000 in ARPA funding in a JPMorgan Chase money market account without the Legislature’s knowledge.
Frett-Gregory also addedthat “for full disclosure, that is my personal friend,” referring to Bruce.
Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee said the discourse was productive, and “this is a great time to be in the V.I. Here we are, disputing extra funds. So, I’m definitely grateful to have this opportunity to present the wonderful things that we’re doing in the territory.”
“You guys did an excellent job today,” Frett-Gregory said. “We are your friends, and vice versa, so we need to make this happen.”