V.I. legislators are celebrating a “historic” vote on a bill that has been touted as the best hope for saving the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System.
During Monday’s legislative session at Ottley Legislative Hall on St. Thomas, 14 senators approved Bill No. 34-0188, which seeks to address the pending insolvency of the retirement system by refinancing hundreds of millions of dollars of current V.I. government debt at lower interest rates and dedicating billions of dollars in rum cover-over receipts over the next 30 years to the repayment of the debt with any excess funds and savings going to GERS.
Only Sen. Janelle Sarauw was absent from the vote.
“Colleagues, I wish to congratulate all of us on such an awesome, historic moment that we actually came together, and did the right thing,” Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said following the vote.
“The fourth time is a charm. Today we took a historic step for the people of the Virgin Islands,” Bryan said in an issued statement. “At the end of the day, I am determined to get things done for the people of the Virgin Islands no matter what it takes. I thank Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and the entire body of lawmakers for their work on this. Together, we will always make it happen.”
Senators started the day with a Committee of the Whole session to publicly discuss the proposed legislation that calls for debt refinancing and bonds issued through a special purpose vehicle.
“It is important for us, that the community, those in the Virgin Islands and abroad, understand what we are doing and why we are doing it,” Frett-Gregory said.
GERS actuary Segal and Company has projected under current conditions that the retirement system “will be insolvent by October 2024 or sooner.”
After vetting the proposed stabilization plan, Segal has concluded that the plan produces a “viable path forward for returning GERS to solvency,” according to Public Finance Authority financial adviser David Paul.
The bill proposes the formation of a “Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation,” which would be legally separate from the government.
To restructure Public Finance Authority bonds under a more favorable credit rating, the corporation would receive the government’s Matching Fund Receipts, a federal rum tax-refund program that is paid out by the U.S. Treasury on an annual basis.
“The proceeds from these bonds, in turn, would be used to fully refund and restructure all of the outstanding matching fund revenue bonds issued by the Public Finance Authority thereby reducing a portion of the government’s debt,” PFA Finance Director Nathan Simmonds testified.
Simmonds explained that this would allow the Public Finance Authority to issue its own note to GERS, “in order to secure the payment of an estimated $4 billion over the next 30 years.”
Simmonds said these payments to GERS would be in addition to the annual government pension contributions required under Virgin Islands law.
“The restructuring is a tool, but it’s a tool in purpose of a much larger objective, which is long-term solvency for GERS, that is the defining purpose of this legislation,” Paul said.
Paul told senators that based on current market conditions the refunding of outstanding bonds will generate $70 million in savings, representing significant cash flow to the retirement system.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, chair of the GERS subcommittee, said an additional $50 million was pledged to the retirement system from the internal revenue matching fund, but noted the impact it may have on the Legislature’s budget.
“We are going to revisit the budget, and cut the areas we need to cut,” Vialet said. “We’ve had a balanced budget for the last couple of years, and we’re not going to have a budget that’s not balanced.”
According to Vialet, this bill differs from a similar refinancing bill proposed by Bryan in 2020 as it specifically lists GERS as the beneficiary, and calls for a 30 year commitment.
GERS Director Austin Nibbs told legislators that the system’s depleted portfolio has limited their ability to invest in the stock market, and that with more available cash their investment strategy can change in the next two to three years.
GERS Board Chair Nellon Bowry said currently, the system has very low-risk investments, but over time they could consider long-term investments that would optimize and maximize return.
Accountability measures
Sen. Kenneth Gittens stressed the importance of accountability measures for the PFA, citing a 2017 inspector general report that revealed multiple sole source contracts issued by the organization.
“We have developed procurement policies and procedures, they were taken to the board in 2018, and we have now updated and revised those policies that will be presented to our board on Feb. 17,” Simmonds told Gittens.
Simmonds also told senators that the PFA will be finished with their 2020 audit in March, and will then start the 2021 audit.
The legislation calls for a dismissal of any pending litigations against the V.I. government, but Nibbs explained that a consent judgment will be issued in regard to the Superior Court case, allowing avenues of enforcement if needed.
“This will allow the Superior Court to retain jurisdiction in the event either of the party’s default during the 30-year life of the funding agreement,” Nibbs said.
GERS attorney Cathy Smith said the case is in regard to $4 billion owed by the V.I. government, and would be repaid utilizing the proposed financing plan.