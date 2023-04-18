Senators praised several accomplished Virgin Islanders while passing resolutions to honor their achievements during Friday’s Legislative Session.

Lawmakers unanimously passed Bill No. 35-0006, “honoring and commending former Senator George Goodwin for his many years of expansive contributions to the Virgin Islands community as a whole, through his roles in various areas of service to the territory as well as advocation for social justice for undeserved people in the Virgin Islands,” to rename the Cricket Field in Estate Nazareth on St. Thomas in his honor, and to award Goodwin the V.I. Medal of Honor.

