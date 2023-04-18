Senators praised several accomplished Virgin Islanders while passing resolutions to honor their achievements during Friday’s Legislative Session.
Lawmakers unanimously passed Bill No. 35-0006, “honoring and commending former Senator George Goodwin for his many years of expansive contributions to the Virgin Islands community as a whole, through his roles in various areas of service to the territory as well as advocation for social justice for undeserved people in the Virgin Islands,” to rename the Cricket Field in Estate Nazareth on St. Thomas in his honor, and to award Goodwin the V.I. Medal of Honor.
Senators also passed Bill No. 35-0007, honoring and commending Mr. Boyd “Boyzie” Orlanzo Todman for his many contributions to the people and the youth of the Virgin Islands
Senators passed Bill No. 35-0010,honoring and commending Mr. Aloy “Wenty” Nielsen for his years of service to the Virgin Islands community and naming the Christiansted Bypass in his honor; making a $10,000 appropriation from the General Fund for signage at Aloy Nielsen Bypass and for other related purposes.
Bill No. 35-0011 honors and commends former Sen. Horace Callwood, Sr. posthumously for his dedication, service, and commitment to the people of the Virgin Islands and naming the north-south street immediately east of Windward Passage in his memory.
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory also special ordered Bill No. 35-0071, honoring and commending Kelly Charleswell Sr. better known as “Pupa Kelly” for his contribution to the people of the Virgin Islands in the field of music as a teacher and instructor in the public school system and his involvement with the musical bands of the Virgin Islands.
Frett-Gregory explained that while such resolutions normally go through the committee vetting process, the 71st St. Thomas Carnival Village is named in his honor, “and I think it’s important that we ensure that we move this resolution today.”
Senators agreed and unanimously passed the measure.
