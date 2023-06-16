ST. THOMAS — Lawmakers pressed government officials over the lack of key performance indicators — or KPIs — in several departments during the latest round of budget hearings on Thursday. Chiefs of staff for the offices of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor testified before the committee to defend proposed budgets for the 2024 fiscal year.

During a discussion about the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which the Office of the Governor oversees, Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory questioned how the Legislature could fund new positions without knowing what the office was doing.