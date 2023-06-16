ST. THOMAS — Lawmakers pressed government officials over the lack of key performance indicators — or KPIs — in several departments during the latest round of budget hearings on Thursday. Chiefs of staff for the offices of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor testified before the committee to defend proposed budgets for the 2024 fiscal year.
During a discussion about the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which the Office of the Governor oversees, Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory questioned how the Legislature could fund new positions without knowing what the office was doing.
“If we can’t see KPIs, then we don’t have any valid reason to fund new positions and to fund new things,” she said.
Office of the Governor Chief of Staff Karl Knight told the chair that the office was in the process of developing them. Frett-Gregory said the proposed budget would not be approved until then.
Lawmakers supported the mission of Gun Violence Prevention but questioned testifiers about the office’s activity outside of hosting outreach events on Thursday.
“We have to show and prove,” Frett-Gregory said later in the hearing, before repeating a warning she gave to department heads earlier that but for the 2017 hurricanes, the government was on the brink of collapse.
“We all know this. We were able to get a leg up because of that disaster,” she said. “So we have all these federal dollars and we’re seeing the federal dollars coming into the community, we see that we got federal dollars from the whole COVID situation, but those monies are gonna go away at some point.” Frett-Gregory told testifiers that they have to plan for the future.
The Office of the Governor is requesting a total budget of $11,875,023 for the next year. That sum will fund programs the office oversees, including $725,159 to the Bureau of Economic Research and $295,989 to the Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Part of the Governor’s Office requested budget would come from $300,000 from the Tourism Revolving Fund and $1,135,000 requested for miscellaneous expenditures and activities.
In the afternoon, Office of the Lieutenant Governor Chief of Staff Monica Williams Carbon testified before the committee in support of a $7,594,082.81 budget appropriated from the General Fund.
Several moments in the hearing raised eyebrows among committee members, including revelations about the recent Real Property Tax auction, which recouped a half million dollars owed to the government and generated more than $2 million from excess bids on the properties.
Tax Collector Brent Leerdam explained that bidding starts at the amount of property taxes owed, and if the bid exceeds that amount, the excess revenue sits in escrow during a 365-day redemption period. The properties’ original owners of record can redeem the property during this period, in which case the excess money is returned to the bidder with interest. If the taxes owed are not paid, the property goes to the bidder and the excess proceeds go to the delinquent taxpayer.
“How is it that the property owners who did not pay their taxes still turn around and benefit,” Frett-Gregory asked. “Is that in the law?”
Leerdam said it was, and Frett-Gregory said it made no sense.
“It’s in the law,” Leerdam repeated, as members of the OLG leadership team explained that they cannot operate in a for-profit manner while agreeing with the senator’s frustration.
Later in the hearing, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. expressed dismay over the apparent lack of concrete plans for office relocations and expansions on St. Croix, eventually saying that he was both embarrassed and dissatisfied with the responses.
“You know, we can’t just expect to appear before these hearings,” he said, “have these discussions, and then there is no level of accountability, no KPIs, nothing that we could hold individuals to.”