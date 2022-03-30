The West Indian Co. and the V.I. Port Authority are in negotiations over a potential merger, but representatives declined to provide any details to senators during a committee hearing Tuesday, citing nondisclosure agreements.
Senators in the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection questioned WICO President and CEO Anthony Ottley and Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe, but both said they could not divulge anything about the discussions.
There have been conversations ongoing for more than a decade about merging WICO, which manages the Havensight cruise ship dock, and VIPA, which manages Crown Bay.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. called for WICO to be transferred to the Port Authority during his 2021 State of the Territory Address, and Sen. Kenneth Gittens asked Tuesday why a merger hasn’t happened yet.
“The last two years, with the limited number of ships in the territory, that would have been the time to have these heavy discussions and possibly putting it into play. What’s taking it so long?” Gittens said.
“We have a nondisclosure agreement with VIPA. We continue to work on the terms of the transaction and the potential structure, and of course because we’re negotiating terms and because that nondisclosure continues to be in effect, I really can’t go into further details right now. I’d hate to prejudice WICO’s position on that,” Ottley said.
The response gave senators like committee chair, Carla Joseph, pause.
“That raised my concern regarding two public entities having a nondisclosure agreement,” said Joseph. “That’s very concerning for me because knowing that they’re both public entities and we have the Sunshine Act,” which mandates that government agencies hold public meetings and allow public examination of their records.
Joseph and Gittens questioned the Legislature’s legal counsel, Nandi Sekou, about whether the public agencies have the right to hold secret talks.
Sekou carefully explained the complex way the agencies are organized and run.
“These two entities are considered public corporations. They’re also governmental entities,” Sekou said. “They have the right to sue and to be sued, so they’re considered corporate politic entities. Pursuant to Title 3, section 881, which has to do with the examination of public records, yes, these entities, their documents are subject to public examination, for those documents that are considered public records.”
She added “However, in terms of a nondisclosure agreement, these agreements contain all sorts of information,” like trade secrets and proprietary information, “and to that extent the entities can keep that agreement private until that agreement is executed.”
Gittens pointed out that under the law, the agencies could choose to disclose that information in the interest of transparency with the public.
“They have a right to let the people know what’s going on with their affairs. We’re talking about public funds here, and there should be no secret to that extent, that the people can’t know what’s going on behind the scenes. I’ll just leave it there, but this is exactly why people lose faith in government,” Gittens said.
Sekou said the agencies do not have the same sovereign immunity as government departments, and are “afforded certain privacies when it comes to negotiating certain agreements, because they can in fact be sued for certain information if that’s released to the public. So, they don’t have the same sovereign immunity that our regular government agencies have.”
In terms of transparency, many government agencies are still failing to adequately notify the public of board meetings, and have not made basic information and records readily available for public review.
For example, Sen. Genevieve Whitaker asked Ottley whether WICO has posted any financial information on the website.
“What is the public reporting mechanism used by WICO at this time?” Whitaker asked.
Ottley said that information is provided to the Legislature in accordance with the law, but is not online.
It’s unclear when the WICO board last held a public meeting, and there are no meeting minutes or schedule posted on the website.
In response to questions from The Daily News on Tuesday, Ottley said the WICO board will be holding a public meeting some time in the next 60 days, at a time to be announced.
The press release section of the WICO website was last updated in 2020.
In terms of transparency, some other government agencies also do not give the public adequate notice on meetings as required by law.
The V.I. Taxicab Commission also testified during Tuesday’s hearing, and Whitaker asked how board meetings are advertised to the public.
The answer from Taxicab Commission Board Chair Loretta Lloyd was simple: they’re not.
Lloyd told senators they have not been giving the public any notice of board meetings, but they’re thinking about it, and plan to hold a town hall meeting next week.
Joseph was taken aback.
“Madam Chairwoman, it’s part of the Sunshine Act. You’re required to put those notices out. It’s not anything to be considered, it’s what is to be done,” Joseph said.
“It’s not a matter of ‘perhaps,’ but it’s a mandate. And yes, we have some boards that are getting better and better about it,” Whitaker added.
By contrast, the VIPA website includes a board meeting schedule, detailed minutes from governing board meetings, links to viewing board meetings online via Zoom, and contact information for the public to ask questions and get more information from VIPA staff.
Thursday’s committee hearing agenda also included testimony from the Tourism Department, but Commissioner Joseph Boschulte and other staff told senators they were unable to attend due to prior scheduling conflicts.