Senators expressed disappointment and trepidation Thursday after hearing from one of the St. Croix refinery’s latest crop of owner-investors, who said they intend to restart the idled, troubled facility in less than a year.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the new owners have yet to provide any information about their plans, and the federal regulatory agency has not signed off on a potential restart.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens, chairman of the 34th Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture, convened Thursday’s informational hearing to learn more about the refinery’s status — and determine who, specifically, is behind the refinery’s new owner, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation LLLP.
That question was only partially answered Thursday by Port Hamilton principal Charles Chambers.
Chambers explained that Port Hamilton took title to the refinery after being declared a joint winning bidder of the Dec. 18 bankruptcy auction in a Texas court alongside West Indies Petroleum Limited, with a bid of approximately $62 million.
Chambers is the director and chief executive officer of the Jamaican energy company West Indies Petroleum, and identified his other partners as Gordon Shirley and Tarik Felix.
“There are two other shareholders and we’re buying their positions,” Chamber said, as “they were voted off the board.”
Those shareholders are businessmen Courtney Wilkinson and John Levy, who are currently facing charges in a Jamaican cybercrime case.
Gittens said he saw the reports about “people charged with larceny, and people charged with cybercrime,” and “it gives me pause,” so he wants to ensure the public is aware of who is responsible for the refinery’s operation.
Chambers said he and other members of West Indies Petroleum created Port Hamilton as a “special purpose vehicle,” a legally separate entity, to take ownership of the refinery, but acknowledged that West Indies Petroleum made the first $3 million deposit for the refinery.
Chambers said he is “part of a company that owns the largest share of Port Hamilton,” at 42%, and the remaining 58% is broken up between other companies and investors.
“I believe it’s like, I don’t remember. Five, I think,” Chambers said.
“You don’t know who you’re in business with?” said Sen. Franklin Johnson.
“Remember that we’re going through the process to raise the capital to get the refinery restarted, there are going to be other owners in the refinery other than the ones that exist at the moment,” Chambers said.
Despite repeated questioning from several senators, Chambers said he does not know the names of all of the other investors in Port Hamilton.
“The same dishonest representation that has been made to the bankruptcy court is being made here today,” said Sen. Novelle Francis Jr.
“It’s a very basic question that you need to answer,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet.
Chambers said he would provide senators with a list of companies at some point.
In terms of reopening the refinery, “we are really about to commence our process to get to restart,” Chambers said. “It’ll happen. At the moment, we think in the second quarter of next year, so nine, 10 months.”
Chambers also said that Limetree Bay invested approximately $4 billion in the long-idled refinery, and “we expect that we’re going to spend somewhere in the region of $200 million to get it restarted.”
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. The brief but disastrous restart in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The EPA issued an emergency shutdown order on May 14, 2021, requiring Limetree to cease refinery operations after the repeated flares and oil sprays contaminated drinking water and crops.
Johnson said he lives downwind from the refinery and recalled terrible, sleepless nights choking on fumes.
He said Thursday’s discussion is “not a good start, at least not for me. I’m not satisfied with what I’m continually hearing here, a lot of questions are going unanswered.”
The refinery is currently staffed by a skeleton crew of 42 employees, and Chambers said they intend to start hiring in September and restart with 170 workers on board.
Sen. Milton Potter asked whether the company will commit to increasing air monitoring beyond the EPA’s requirements as a sign of good faith to the community.
Chambers said they would comply with the EPA’s requirements and in regards to discussions of residents getting sick from chemical emissions, “we’re doing everything that is humanly possible to ensure something like that would never happen under our stewardship of the refinery.”
The investor group St. Croix Energy — who initially won the refinery auction with a $20 million bid and opposed a judge’s decision to reopen the auction at the request of debtor, Limetree Bay — issued a statement in June saying the ownership arrangement between West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton was a “Trojan horse sale.”
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said Thursday’s discussion was “quite troublesome, and Mr. Chambers it seems like you created the SPV to circumvent the bankruptcy proceedings.”
Sarauw voted in favor of the refinery reopening under Limetree Bay’s ownership while serving in the 32nd Legislature, and said she has become “very conflicted” about that decision in the years since. “Because of the economic benefits of the refinery for much of our history we’ve turned a blind eye to the environmental impacts.”
Senators, including Javan James, questioned whether Port Hamilton has conducted a “root cause” analysis or provided other documentation required by the EPA.
“We are moving assiduously towards a restart and we communicate and remain an open line with the EPA. Whatever the EPA ultimately requires in order for restart is what we will give the EPA,” Chambers said, adding “there are a number of people and processes in place.”
“We are going to restart the refinery, first of all, safely and second of all in an environmentally conscious way for us, and for all of the people in St. Croix, the Caribbean, and the United States,” Chambers said.
According to a statement provided Thursday by EPA spokesman John Senn, however, the agency is still waiting for answers from Port Hamilton.
“Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, LLLP has not yet provided a response to EPA’s letter asking for additional information regarding past and future changes to processes and emission units at the refinery,” according to the statement.
“The company has also not yet taken certain other necessary preparatory actions and provided several other deliverables to EPA that are needed before restart could occur. As EPA obtains additional information enabling it to reach a final decision on the need for a Prevention of Significant Deterioration permit and other specific information from the company, we will remain committed to ensuring that any potential restart of this facility would occur safely, protect public health and operate in accordance with environmental laws,” the EPA said.
Chambers could not immediately be reached Thursday for comment on the EPA statement.
The refinery’s new owners haven’t yet satisfied the EPA — or the operators of Limetree Bay Terminals LLC, which now operates independently as a fuel bunkering facility, but still shares certain infrastructure services with the refinery, including power, phone lines, and other information technology systems.
Limetree Bay Terminals filed suit against Port Hamilton in V.I. Superior Court in June, claiming that the company has failed to make payments required under a shared services agreement and is in breach of that contract.
Court records show that Limetree Bay Terminals also has been filing notices to refinery employees who live in company housing, ordering them to vacate the premises, including Fermin Rodriguez. Rodriguez testified Thursday and said he has worked for the refinery’s previous owners, Hess, Hovensa, and Limetree, and was appointed to be the representative for Port Hamilton two weeks ago, after former refinery manager Neil Morgan retired.
Chambers declined to comment on the lawsuit by Limetree Bay Terminals, but said they’re working to resolve it.
“I certainly envision a very good relationship between us and Limetree Bay Terminals going forward. It’s not possible to operate without a good relationship with the terminal, the two things have to go hand in hand, obviously. So, I don’t envision there being a problem going forward,” Chambers said.