Senators in the Committee of the Whole questioned V.I. Water and Power Authority officials for hours Monday, and expressed dismay at the ongoing fiscal crisis and lack of accountability for poor decisions that have cost the Authority millions of dollars and may even constitute criminal conduct.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory explained that the Legislature had intended to hold the hearing following the V.I. Inspector General’s November audit report on WAPA’s disastrous contract with fuel supplier Vitol. But senators agreed to delay the hearing at the request of WAPA Board Chairman and Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming, so new CEO Andrew Smith could have more time to become familiar with operations.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger read excerpts from the report, and said that based on the Inspector General’s conclusions, “a whole lot went wrong. Not a little bit, millions of dollars went wrong.”
The report found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
WAPA hoped to complete the fuel conversion project in two years, by Feb. 28, 2015, at a cost of around $87 million. WAPA officials said the switch to LPG was supposed to provide savings of 30% or $90 million annually.
The project’s total cost eventually exceeded $200 million, and only 80% of the territory’s generators currently run on propane. Smith said Monday that officials have not determined the project’s actual cost savings, but he emphasized that fuel oil is 78% more expensive than propane to create the same amount of energy.
Sen. Milton Potter asked if the project was ultimately worth the expense.
“I can tell you today, propane is significantly cheaper than 2 oil. Was it the right decision to use Vitol? It’s where we are today,” Smith said.
Fleming, who was elected board chairman in July, said he cannot speak to the decisions made by previous officials, but the board has strengthened protocols to ensure contracts are being properly vetted for legal sufficiency.
“According to what you’re saying, this board doesn’t know what happened and they’re not being held accountable. I get it,” Francis Heyliger said.
Smith said the Inspector General’s recommendations have been implemented, and there are more reforms coming.
The Public Services Commission must ultimately review and approve or deny requests for rate increases by WAPA, and Smith said that the current plan is to avoid the need for such requests.
“We do not intend to ask for a rate increase,” Smith said.
Smith has been on the job for four months now, and told senators he has a plan to rehabilitate WAPA’s finances, but declined to provide specifics, citing ongoing negotiations with suppliers.
“We have inefficient generation on both islands,” Smith said, with estimated electric line loss “north of 10%.”
Projected fuel savings figures “would be highly valuable information to know if you’re trying to sell or lease us more efficient generation,” Smith said.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said WAPA continues to suffer from an “obvious lack of transparency,” a sentiment echoed by other senators throughout the hearing.
“You can’t come before the Senate and say you have a strategic plan you can’t share,” Frett-Gregory said.
“We will absolutely share the results of the commercial process we are going through once we have completed that,” Smith said.
Broadly, the first stage of the plan is stabilization, then transformation in terms of debt and other longstanding challenges, and “Phase 3 is refining the organizational operations,” Smith said.
Frett-Gregory said senators should have the opportunity to review WAPA’s full plan, and Sen. Kenneth Gittens requested a copy of the plan with the figures redacted.
Overall, Smith said that despite receiving $8 million through the American Rescue Plan Act, WAPA doesn’t collect enough revenue to cover expenses and “that is not sustainable.”
Senators pressed for more details about Smith’s ideas to overhaul various aspects of the Authority’s operations, but “if we do not stabilize the company financially the rest of those issues will never get addressed,” Smith said.
His primary focus in the first year is “preventing the Water and Power Authority from running out of money,” which means addressing spiraling fuel costs and inefficiencies that are conspiring to keep WAPA without enough cash to pay its debts, including employer contributions to the Government Employees Retirement System.
The GERS board has been sounding the alarm for months that not only does WAPA owe employer contributions, the Authority also had been collecting pension contributions from employee paychecks and not remitting those amounts, and even voted to authorize Administrator Austin Nibbs to pursue legal action against WAPA.
Including penalties, interest, and fees, WAPA owes GERS $2.65 million in employee withholding, $4.9 million in employer remittance, and there is a $361,000 outstanding loan balance that is “also being addressed,” Smith said.
WAPA recently resumed remitting employee contributions to GERS after not having done so since June, and Smith said that money was being used to fund other WAPA expenses.
Frett-Gregory expressed shock.
“Wow, I did not know that,” she said. “Are the employees still working at WAPA that made those decisions?”
Smith said some have left.
“They need to leave. That’s wrong. That’s unheard of,” Frett-Gregory said.
Several senators said the situation constitutes fraud, and called for investigation into potential criminal violations.
Senators asked about employee salaries, and Human Resources Director Sabrina King-Leonce said the special adviser to the Chief Financial Officer earns $152,900, the Director of Treasury earns $108,211, the Comptroller earns $92,600, and the Chief Financial Officer earns $180,000, under a three-year contract that also includes a $45,000 annual housing allowance and $25,000 annual education allowance.
Smith said the Chief Operating Officer earns a base salary of $230,000 annually, plus a $45,000 annual housing allowance. Smith said his own base salary as CEO is $325,000 annually, plus a $45,000 yearly housing allowance.
King-Leonce said “there are also discretionary, performance-based bonuses attached to the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer,” but Fleming said the board hasn’t decided how those bonuses will be determined yet.
Frett-Gregory said they should have figured out “whatever that metric is. That’s very odd to me.”
In terms of net metering, Fleming said they have received 300 new applications “but unfortunately it has been a challenge” to get them through the vetting process.
The troubled Automated Metering Infrastructure, or AMI system, has dropped from 80% coverage of customer meters to 70% over the last year-and-a-half, and “we are seeing some components fail as we proceed and time goes on, so we are actually seeing a failure in the system,” said Julius Aubain, WAPA’s Chief Information Officer.
That means WAPA has to send more employees out to physically read meters, and while there are enough staff on hand to do so, Smith said the Authority is still working to repair its vehicle fleet, which has suffered from a lack of maintenance.
Senators did not ask for an update on the percentage of customer bills being estimated by WAPA, but Smith told The Daily News after Monday’s hearing concluded that the number has dropped from over 8% a few months ago down to 7.3%.
Smith acknowledged that WAPA still has a long way to go before dropping below the 2% threshold required to trigger additional federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Sen. Dwayne DeGraff asked about employee morale during Monday’s hearing.
“It’s bad,” Smith said. While staff are proud of their efforts, “because of our financial situation, we’re not able to provide the right tools, uniforms, all of the things that go into having the right quality of life at work. And we’re working to fix that.”
In terms of the challenges Smith faces, DeGraff was blunt: “WAPA is a major problem here. I want you to understand, you’re in a hornet’s nest, buck naked, with honey all over you.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson asked if WAPA is on the verge of bankruptcy.
“We are not. However, I would tell you that it is a rubber band that is stretched as tight as you possibly can. And if you pull it any harder, it’s going to snap,” Smith said.