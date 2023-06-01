Senators have revived legislation intended to help clarify the responsibilities of the executive director of the Taxicab Commission, after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed a similar bill in the 34th Legislature.

The Taxicab Commission regulates one of the territory’s most important industries, but the commission and its board has descended into chaos in recent years. The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Government Operations, Veteran Affairs, and Consumer Protection met Wednesday, and senators repeatedly said that they’re disappointed in the current state of the commission.

