Senators have revived legislation intended to help clarify the responsibilities of the executive director of the Taxicab Commission, after Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. vetoed a similar bill in the 34th Legislature.
The Taxicab Commission regulates one of the territory’s most important industries, but the commission and its board has descended into chaos in recent years. The 35th Legislature’s Committee on Government Operations, Veteran Affairs, and Consumer Protection met Wednesday, and senators repeatedly said that they’re disappointed in the current state of the commission.
“Clearly the Taxicab Commission needs an overhaul, makeover, inside out. The problems that have been plaguing this commission have gone year after year,” and some for “a decade or more, and it seems like an unending story of issues and complaints,” said Sen. Samuel Carrion.
“Tourism is our No. 1 product and the successfulness of this commission, it’s something we cannot negotiate,” he added.
“Something must be done, this cannot continue. It is wrong, and it is unacceptable in my opinion,” said Senate Vice President Marvin Blyden.
Senators heard testimony from Executive Director Vernice Gumbs, whose voice is still hoarse from what she characterized in another meeting earlier this month as an allergic reaction to her office’s environmental problems.
The St. Thomas taxi commission office has been closed since March 21, and Gumbs and Taxicab Commission Chairperson Loretta Lloyd said the commission’s functions still operate on paper, so staff have been unable to do work outside the office.
At-Large Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. and others said staff should be able to work remotely using computers, and Gumbs said they’re working to reopen the office by June 5.
The St. Croix office has been functioning as normal, and staff there “have consistently worked” to input daily revenues, maintain an updated medallion registry database, provide monthly reports, and respond to complaints.
Staff in the St. Thomas-St. John office, meanwhile, have failed to do those things, and Gumbs said she is now forced to hold each employee accountable for their duties and issue verbal and written warnings due to insubordination.
Gumbs said they also need additional staff, as there are three enforcement officers territorywide, including two on St. Thomas and St. John and one on St. Croix. She said a minimum of 10 enforcement officers and an additional two administrative staff are needed.
Gumbs is the latest in a long line of executive directors who have tried to manage the troubled commission, which is currently under audit by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office.
Lloyd called Gumbs “a breath of fresh air,” and said she is “truly committed to structure, efficiency and effectiveness.”
Sen. Milton Potter said taxicabs are “the last remaining vestige of local control in the tourism industry,” and said there is often talk at the Sea Trade convention of refreshing the territory’s tourism product, “but everything is really for naught if you don’t have a means, a mechanism, of getting the potential tourists and visitors to the events and activities. So, it is very much vital and imperative that we have a thriving taxi industry here in the territory.”
Potter asked Lloyd for her assessment of the commission, and Lloyd said there have been some issues that “I cannot speak freely about because we’re having audits done,” by the Inspector General’s Office, and she doesn’t know when that report will be released.
“But there was a lot of stuff that was uncovered since Miss Gumbs came on board, and that’s our biggest challenge,” Lloyd said.
Gumbs called the audit “long overdue,” and said that this is “the last local business standing and it’s imperative that we protect and preserve their investments.”
In an effort to resolve longstanding issues between the position of executive director and the commission’s board members that predate Gumbs, who was hired in August, former Sen. Janelle Sarauw proposed legislation in the 34th Legislature.
Bill No. 34-0272 sought “to empower the executive director of the Taxicab Commission to hire the necessary staff to operate and manage the Taxicab Commission office,” but Bryan vetoed the measure in January and suggested the bill’s language should mirror that of the Public Service Commission, which grants administrative management to the executive director.
Because the measure was passed by the previously legislature, senators in the 35th Legislature could not vote to override Bryan’s veto, so a new bill was proposed.
On Wednesday, Sarauw testified in support of Bill No. 35-0036, resumbitted by Bolques, and commended him for “seeing it through.”
Sarauw said it became apparent in the previous two legislatures that the commission “was in shambles,” and at a 2021 budget hearing “it was evident that the board and the executive directors clashed.”
Sarauw said the current bill is “not as specific” as the previous iteration, “but It generalizes the role of the executive director, who would be responsible for the administrative management duties and responsibilities of the Commission.”
She added that, “To this date, the board has not produced the minutes for roughly two to three years despite numerous Senate requests, yet they have been paid thousands of taxpayer money.”
Committee Chairwoman Sen. Carla Joseph also said senators’ requests for board minutes have not been answered, but they know they’ve been meeting and “commission members were receiving stipend payments.”
She asked Lloyd if the board has been sending out public notices for their meetings, and Lloyd said they have not.
“And that is a crisis, you see now? Because you’re collecting public money. Everybody is public servants,” and the public has a right to attend their meetings and examine their actions, Joseph said.
The six committee members present Wednesday voted unanimously to approve Bill No. 35-0036 and forward it to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
Sarauw thanked senators and said that “the previous legislation should not have been vetoed but this one is somewhat of a compromise,” and suggested senators continue to “fine tune the language so that the role of the executive director doesn’t continue to be usurped by the board.”