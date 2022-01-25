Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. struck a triumphant tone during his fourth State of the Territory address Monday evening, telling Virgin Islanders that there is much to celebrate despite the 2017 hurricanes, the shutdown of Limetree Bay refinery and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is indeed an exciting time to be a Virgin Islander. There are wonderful opportunities permeating throughout our community. But to appreciate them, we must not succumb to the usual cynicism. Realizing greater progress and increased prosperity is indeed a community project,” Bryan said.
In 2020, “we saw unemployment increase to a high of 13.6% and tourism severely declined. For over a year, the number of cruise ship passengers to the territory dropped to exactly zero,” Bryan said.
But as the world enters the third year of the pandemic, Bryan said the Virgin Islands is well positioned to benefit from a tourism rebound already in progress.
While hotels and resorts are still recovering from hurricane damage, the short-term rental market has expanded to meet demand, and Bryan said Airbnb grew 100% in 2020, “then it grew an additional 200% in 2021, providing much-needed rooms in both districts.”
Bryan did not directly address the concerns of many who are worried that the short-term rental market is driving up housing costs for working families — and driving Virgin Islanders out of their homes.
But he did say that the Housing Authority is working to use federal disaster funding to rebuild or construct hundreds of affordable rental units throughout the territory.
Bryan said the administration has paid “$96 million in income tax refunds. We have repaid the 8% VIESA payroll cut to the tune of $41.5 million. We have paid $10 million in retroactive wages owed to former public sector employees. We paid over $1 million to correct the pay owed to the National Guardsmen for their service following the 2017 storms. This is a total of almost $150 million in past due obligations, all paid from the treasury of the U.S. Virgin Islands, without borrowing a dime. And that is what has been done only within the last 12 months, despite COVID-19. I don’t remember the last time our government was able to address that magnitude of financial obligations in such a short period of time.”
While much of the speech was an uplifting celebration of recent fiscal accomplishments, “If there is one canary in the coal mine that we should pay attention to, it is the results of the 2020 U.S. Census population count,” Bryan said. One of the aspirational goals of the Vision 2040 plan is to increase the population of the Virgin Islands by 10 percent. This goal was established before the Census revealed that the population had decreased by 18 percent to 87,146 people. That means, to achieve the population target that Vision 2040 aspires to, the population must grow by approximately 30,000 residents. This has major implications for our ability to keep our recovery on track.”
Senators respond
Throughout the speech, Bryan listed his administration’s efforts to overcome the many challenges facing the territory in recent years. But after the address, senators said there was a lot that Bryan left unsaid.
While Bryan spent the majority of his address speaking to successes, “equally important is to hear some of the challenges that we are experiencing,” said Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
“While things are looking up in the Virgin Islands, we still have to acknowledge that we do have some challenges — our health care system, our educational system. I didn’t hear anything too much about how we are going to support and encourage small businesses in the Virgin Islands. I think we could have heard a lot more on some of the challenges,” Frett-Gregory said.
Senators said Bryan spoke little about issues that directly affect the average Virgin Islander, and despite the influx of federal dollars, the quality of life hasn’t changed much for those in the working class.
“It was an upbeat presentation that lacked specifics,” said Sen. Kurt Vialet, chairman of the Finance Committee.
The address was essentially “a federal report of all the monies we have received, but speaking about what is actually going on in the Virgin Islands absent the federal money, the discussion was very, very limited. That scares me because we are not going to have federal monies forever,” Vialet said.
Many of the hard financial decisions currently bearing fruit were made in the 32nd Legislature, including the increase in tax on goods like tobacco and alcohol, Vialet said, and “the economy is doing well because the Senate Finance Committee has been frugal for the last six years, and we have cut all of the unnecessary spending and waste to make sure we don’t over project and can’t meet our expenditures.”
Vialet and Sen. Dwayne DeGraff said Bryan claimed credit for several initiatives driven by the Legislature, and did not cite senators’ efforts, and they also agreed that Bryan said nothing about plans to address the lack of services for the territory’s most vulnerable citizens, including the homeless and mentally ill.
DeGraff said the “upbeat” celebration of fiscal accomplishments was good to hear, “but then I was a little perplexed at the end when he spoke of the census in terms of the exodus of people from the territory. I would have liked to hear what he would do to increase the population,” and stop young Virgin Islanders from leaving the territory for better opportunities abroad.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw said Bryan’s speech centered around federal disaster funding, and “a false economy is what you have when you have an influx of federal dollars.”
She said there are numerous tourism-related projects that are being delayed, including rebranding, upgrades to the airports and Vendors’ Plaza on St. Thomas, and unspent federal funds intended to create underwater attractions.
“We just have tourists because every place else was closed,” Sarauw said.
She said Bryan “boasted about the Airbnb, and the Airbnb, respectfully, has also added to our housing crisis, a lot of housing has been out of stock” as landlords transition to the more lucrative short-term market.
While Bryan addressed efforts to increase low-income housing, “we definitely need to address the middle income of the housing as well,” Sarauw said.
Delegate’s reaction
While V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett was unable to attend the address in person, she was listening. During an online session following the speech, Plaskett expressed her regret for not being able to attend, noting that she is scheduled to leave on a trip to the Middle East today.
During the address, Bryan expressed gratitude for Plaskett’s work with the Earned Income Tax Credit which the territory is now reimbursed for through the CARES act.
“We put in language that allowed the Virgin Islands government to be reimbursed for the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit that the Virgin Islands government has been putting out,” Plaskett said.
She explained that an additional “$20 to $40 million” is now available every year in the General Fund.
“It’s that funding that the governor and the Legislature now use to pay the backlog of income tax returns, but that funding can also be used for other things,” Plaskett said.
Although it was not mentioned in Bryan’s speech, Plaskett noted that her office also assisted in freeing up $3 million in funding by making sure federal loans given out after the 2017 hurricanes were forgiven in the CARES Act.
“We’re always looking for additional sources of recurring funding, to remain within the General Fund,” Plaskett said.
Plaskett said that she has “a healthy, cooperative relationship,” with the governor and his team, but she wants to make sure the federal funding makes it to the people of the territory.
“I recognize it’s the executive branch’s job to disperse that funding, and I’m grateful that I have a relationship with our governor where he is open to suggestions and discussions with me,” Plaskett said. “But I recognize at the end of the day, it’s my office’s responsibility to make sure the federal funding is used appropriately.”
One concern for Plaskett was preparing for the “tremendous amount” of construction projects coming up in the territory.
“Have we been putting the funding into vocational training and support to make sure the 5,000 jobs that we’ll need to do the building of our hospitals and schools, that we can first look within ourselves, trying to soak up some of the unemployment through that,” Plaskett said.