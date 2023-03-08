Senators said Wednesday that the Office of Cannabis Regulation needs to provide the public with more information about the new cannabis law, and clarify that legal cannabis cultivation and sales will not begin until regulations are finalized.
The Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture met to hear testimony from officials working to implement the cannabis law, including Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, OCR Director Hannah Carty, and attorney Kye Walker, who’s serving as a special assistant to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and has been advising his office on creation of the new cannabis rules. Tafari Tzaddi, president of the Rastafari Sacramental Cannabis Counsel, Inc., also provided testimony, and Cannabis Advisory Board Chairperson Dr. Catherine Kean was not in attendance Wednesday but submitted written testimony.
In December, the 34th Legislature passed the law legalizing medical and sacramental cannabis use, as well as recreational use of cannabis by adults age 21 and over. Bryan signed the law in January, but a press release issued by Government House did not mention that many of the law’s provisions won’t go into effect until rules and regulations are passed.
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said she has been waiting for the government to inform the community that “there’s some work that has to occur prior to us rolling out the true legalization of adult use cannabis in the territory. So I’m trying to figure out if any information has gone out to the public, a marketing campaign.”
The Daily News has previously sent similar questions to Carty, Evangelista, and Kean, including a Feb. 2 email asking if there will be any effort by the Office of Cannabis Regulations to stop the spread of misinformation about the law, and “if simple possession is now legal, even if you can’t actually purchase the drug legally from a licensed dispensary.”
Carty, Evangelista, and Kean did not respond to those questions, or inquiries about whether a timeline for implementation had been established, and if there would be any future public meetings to educate the community on the law’s practical effects.
On Wednesday, Frett-Gregory said that, “As we traverse our community and island districts, we’re seeing that there is this approach, or presentation as if we have rolled this out.”
Carty said the Office of Cannabis Regulation issued a press release in January.
The press release explained the difference between cannabis and hemp, which is a federally legal plant that does not contain more than 0.03% THC.
The press release included a brief statement that the OCR is developing “new and modified programming to begin legal cannabis sales” and that cannabis licenses “are available exclusively through the OCR.”
The press release added that, “No licenses or applications have been issued; none are available,” and included a link to the website, ocr.vi.gov.
“We did not include a lot of information at the time because we were still trying to get an understanding of the law as it is, but we did send out information about it and we have been in conversation with the office of the governor about having a full press system,” said Carty.
Carty said she’s essentially the main employee of the OCR, and is responsible for communicating with the press and many other tasks, with support from Evangelista and others at DLCA.
She said V.I. Police are also working on a press release.
“You see the problem?” Frett-Gregory said.
Officials need to let the public know that “adult use cannabis is not truly rolled out. We have to do better than this,” she said. “There’s a lot of misunderstanding. The young people, the millennials, are asking questions.”
While she understands the need for further amendments to the law, Frett-Gregory said the Legislature has “done our part. The responsibility now falls squarely on the OCR and the executive branch to do their part, so we don’t have this chaotic approach that’s occurring right now in the Virgin Islands.”
Committee Chairman Sen. Javan James Sr. said police need to make it clear to the community that certain activities are still prohibited — including smoking marijuana while driving in public, which remains illegal — and police also need to understand that not everyone who smells like marijuana may be a criminal under the new law.
“I’m tired of seeing our young men and women being incarcerated over this cannabis plant,” James said.
Sen. Samuel Carrion said “there was a lot of confusion taking place when the governor made the announcement.”
Sen. Franklin Johnson said many community members heard Bryan’s announcement that he’d signed the law permitting cannabis use and assumed that they could now “smoke freely.”
Johnson asked for clarification on the legality of cannabis, and Walker explained that, “you can possess up to certain amounts, that hasn’t changed. However you can’t traffic, you can’t smoke in public. So what the adult use Cannabis Act did is really address the commercial aspects of the use of cannabis, and that is what is not legal yet because no authorizations have been issued by the OCR.”
Walker added that, “people also need to understand that this Act doesn’t say you have certain entitlements with cannabis that you normally don’t have. So, you are not expected to show up to work high and get on some heavy equipment, you’re not expected to walk through downtown Christiansted just smoking in the street. So everything that was illegal before is still illegal, and you can’t sell until you’re authorized to do so by the OCR.”
“I want to say thank you for what you just explained, but I want to emphasize strongly to OCR that you get some ads out there,” Johnson said. “We cannot mislead our people. I support the initiative, I supported the bill, and I stand behind it. But we need to get the information out, immediately.”
Sen. Milton Potter asked when legal cannabis sales might begin.
“Barring any unforeseen circumstances,” like a lawsuit or natural disaster, “I believe you should be able to see a sale within a year,” said Walker.
Once the rules and regulations are approved, “OCR will then be able to roll out applications for licenses,” and “anyone who’s interested in entering the industry as a licensee, they should get prepared right this second,” Walker said.
Carty said she received the draft rules and regulations Tuesday, and has yet to fully review them.
Walker said they’re trying to expedite the process, after having already gone through it once with the medical cannabis rules, which were never approved in the four years after Bryan signed that law in 2019.
Walker said depending on how long it takes to revise the draft rules, the proposed regulations could be made public in around 60 days. Carty said there will be a town hall meeting and 30-day public comment period before the rules are eventually forwarded to the board for approval, and finally to Bryan for his signature.
Overall, the OCR is responsible for regulations, and once those are complete, “that’s when the OCR would launch its own public information campaign,” Carty said. “So, I think on OCR’s end, I think that’s a bit premature to make any assumptions about when that’s going to roll out.”
Sen. Diane Capehart asked who is currently on the Cannabis Advisory Board.
Carty, who serves as a nonvoting board member, said the board has 11 seats but there are only currently six voting members, including Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, Health Department representative Nicole Syms, Evangelista, Kean, Dr. Gary Jett, and disability advocate Chris Jones.
There have been rumors that Bryan may remove Nelson from service as a Commissioner and board member, and Carrion asked if “the change in the Department of Agriculture” will affect the board’s composition.
“Senator Carrion, with all due respect, unless you know more information than I do, I have not seen anything formally removing Senator Nelson from his position as Commissioner of Agriculture, so currently he is still a member of the Cannabis Advisory Board,” Evangelista said.
Nelson has not responded to requests for comment from The Daily News, but he did post a video to Facebook Tuesday evening, during which he acknowledged the questions currently surrounding him.
“There are moves about with me as it relates to my work, my place of employment. I just want you to know that first and foremost that I work for the most high and I’m a servant of God,” Nelson said.
Nelson reminded viewers that “Positive is how I live” and recited Psalm 23 before returning to the issue of his employment.
“When I have some factual information to give to you, I will give it to you. I believe as a public servant for the past 28 years and some, and I know that my public wants to know what is becoming of Positive,” Nelson said. “It is my responsibility to come to you and tell you, so I will do that, in an appropriate time. OK?”
Evangelista told senators Wednesday that Bryan is creating a position in the office of the governor, to coordinate and oversee departments involved in regulating and enforcing the cannabis industry, but did not name who that person will be.
Evangelista also confirmed that the board does have a quorum, which is the minimum number of members who can meet and take votes. Walker said the governor’s office is currently vetting individuals to fill the five vacancies, and “I believe will make announcements in due time.”
The law requires that the board include representatives from specific groups, including an economist, a farmer recommended by the Agriculture Commissioner, and a representative from the University of the Virgin Islands.
But it does not require board membership by any representatives of the Rastafari community, and Capehart said that seems like a missed opportunity.
Tzaddi said the OCR has not reached out to the group, which has about 60 members including some on the mainland.
Tzaddi said the group wants to see more consideration made for Rastafari participation in the economic side of the cannabis industry.
Walker said the legislation includes a 15% weight on the merit-based license system for sacramental users so “there’s an advantage built in for the Rastafari community,” and “the Legislature built in reparations, so to say, for Rastafarians.”
In terms of its membership, Tzaddi said the group represents Rastafari who belong to various houses, but “you don’t necessarily have to be a member of those three organizations I mentioned.”
In order to join, “whether you’re Black, whether you’re white, or whatever religion you’re affiliated with — once you see cannabis as a sacrament and you hold it sacred, you can become a member of the sacramental cannabis council and we too will look out for your best interests,” Tzaddi said.