Senators said Wednesday that the Office of Cannabis Regulation needs to provide the public with more information about the new cannabis law, and clarify that legal cannabis cultivation and sales will not begin until regulations are finalized.

The Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture met to hear testimony from officials working to implement the cannabis law, including Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, OCR Director Hannah Carty, and attorney Kye Walker, who’s serving as a special assistant to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and has been advising his office on creation of the new cannabis rules. Tafari Tzaddi, president of the Rastafari Sacramental Cannabis Counsel, Inc., also provided testimony, and Cannabis Advisory Board Chairperson Dr. Catherine Kean was not in attendance Wednesday but submitted written testimony.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.