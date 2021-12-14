V.I. senators asked University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall to ensure Christmas comes early for his employees.
Senators want UVI employees, and those of other semi-autonomous agencies, to be reimbursed for the 8% salary reduction made possible via the 2012 Economic Stability Act under then Gov. John de Jongh Jr.
On Monday, members of the Finance Committee approved a bill that would appropriate $280,660 to the university to ensure all current and former UVI employees are reimbursed salaries reduced by Economic Stability Act.
The bill will move on to the Rules and Judiciary Committee for further consideration.
“Certainly I believe we need to make sure these individuals have a good Christmas,” Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said of the promised reimbursement.
“That is our goal, to try and put some gifts in the stockings of every employee,” Hall responded.
He added that all payments would be out by December, as employees in the Accounting office will work through the school’s Christmas break to make sure all 8% repayment checks are issued.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, who sponsored the bill, explained that the initial bill for the 8% reimbursement only included central government employees, but several semi-autonomous government entities like UVI and the territory’s hospitals, were not.
Later, Vialet told The Daily News that UVI has the funds to make the reimbursements before passage of the bill.
Green Technology Center
The bill also appropriates an additional $200,000 for the Caribbean Green Technology Center, which was not included in the university’s previously approved budget.
“There are numerous essential projects that the center has done or is still engaged in that provide enormous benefits,” Hall said.
“For example, the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the entire Virgin Islands, which is critical to protect the Virgin Islands against future natural disasters, is being developed by the center.”
Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal said funding for these appropriations is available from the General Fund.
Medical education
The bill would also amend language in the university’s budget that would allow the school to continue to pay debt service while also starting priority projects, such as a nursing facility on St. Croix.
“We’ve done some initial renderings, but once we have the approval of this amendment, we want to start a full blown process of developing the design for that building and seeking financing,” Hall said.
Vialet noted that the nursing program, which has 13 to 15 graduates every year, is currently operating out of a trailer on the St. Croix campus.
Meantime, Hall told lawmakers that the university submitted an application last week to the Liaison Committee on Medical Education for the medical school’s accreditation.
Hall said a site visit could occur in late spring or early summer of 2022, and a final decision would be made in October.
This will be the UVI’s second attempt to gain medical school accreditation.
Lease agreements
At the hearing, lawmakers also approved two V.I. government lease agreements on St. Thomas.
The agreements, which will be forwarded to the Committee of the Whole for consideration, are for Antilles Gas to continue its lease of Parcels Nos. 3 and 19 in Sub Base, and Hearts In Service Association, Inc, to continue its lease of Parcel No. 175C in Estate Anna’s Retreat.
Hearts In Service Association is a nonprofit seeking to address homelessness by providing transitional housing and supportive services, according to the organization’s Acting President Warren Hendrickson.
Senators also approved a measure amending the V.I. Code to establish diligent search requirements an authorized surplus line broker must fulfill before placing coverage for lines of insurance with a surplus line insurer in the territory.