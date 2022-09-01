Leaders of Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation have yet to answer basic questions about who now owns the St. Croix refinery, and whether the facility is still on fire.
The information came to light at Tuesday’s legislative session with Sen. Kenneth Gittens, chairman of the 34th Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture, noting that the company still has not responded to questions posed during a hearing on July 14.
On Wednesday, Gittens provided The Daily News with a copy of an Aug. 26 letter he sent to Charles Chambers, principal of Port Hamilton, on behalf of the committee.
“As you will recall, you promised senators a tour of the refinery site and, to date, that has not been arranged despite several attempts to coordinate this tour with your representatives,” Gittens wrote. “I do understand that the present coker fire may delay us from touring the refinery property. However, it is important that as the refinery owner, Port Hamilton make a greater effort to keep the community abreast of conditions at the site.”
Chambers and refinery manager Fermin Rodriguez have not responded to inquiries from The Daily News about the status of the fire, and it’s unclear whether the blaze has been extinguished.
A pile of petroleum coke started smoldering at the Christiansted facility on Aug. 4, and the company said for weeks that the situation was under control and crews were dousing the fuel with water 24-hours a day.
On Aug. 21, however, a fire broke out “within the petroleum coke conveyor loading system located outside and above the Coke Storage Dome,” according to a press release issued by Rodriguez, which noted that one firefighter suffered a minor burn.
The company has not issued any subsequent public statements since the fire began.
Gittens in his Aug. 26 letter to Charles noted that “while I am quite certain this unfortunate turn of events at the refinery has hindered many of your plans, it should not have delayed the release of requested information to the 34th Legislature of the Virgin Islands. This fire certainly has no bearing on the release of the list of Port Hamilton’s shareholders, which senators had requested prior to the end of our discussion on July 14.”
He added “it is somewhat concerning that, more than six weeks later, we have yet to receive this most basic information.”
At the hearing, senators asked for details about the company and its plans, including a complete list of shareholders for Port Hamilton Refining and Chambers’ other company, West Indies Petroleum.
Chambers assured senators he would provide the list, and spoke confidently of Port Hamilton’s plans to restart the refinery within a year.
The refinery had previously shut down in 2012 after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. A brief but disastrous restart in February 2021 resulted in several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The Environmental Protection Agency ordered former owner Limetree Bay Refinery to stop operations, and has not yet agreed to a restart. The EPA sent a letter to Port Hamilton on Aug. 18, seeking information about the cause and response to the fire, and said the company has 14 days to provide detailed answers.
In terms of reopening, “we are really about to commence our process to get to restart,” Chambers said at the July 14 hearing. “It’ll happen. At the moment, we think in the second quarter of next year, so nine, 10 months.”
Chambers also said that Limetree Bay invested approximately $4 billion in the long-idled refinery, and “we expect that we’re going to spend somewhere in the region of $200 million to get it restarted.”
Since that hearing, Chambers has not responded to any of the Legislature’s requests for information, and Gittens has given the company until Monday to provide answers.
The letter lists specific information for the company to provide, including “a detailing of the three planned phases described in your testimony,” a list of the 170 jobs Chambers said would be available starting in September and their salary ranges, “copies of any and all correspondence to and from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency related to the refinery restart,” a list of the location of the nine surrounding air quality monitors, and a list of Port Hamilton’s “resident agents, directors, and principal officers.”
Gittens, according to the letter, also requested an update on the Coker fire and the result of any associated environmental monitoring or air quality reports.