Senators used many words to describe the V.I. Taxicab Commission during Wednesday’s meeting of the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection — none of them good.

Sen. Janelle Sarauw, who sponsored Bill No. 34-0272, which seeks to “empower the Executive Director of the Taxicab Commission to hire the necessary staff to operate and manage the Taxicab Commission office,” explained the reason for the measure.

