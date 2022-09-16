Senators used many words to describe the V.I. Taxicab Commission during Wednesday’s meeting of the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection — none of them good.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, who sponsored Bill No. 34-0272, which seeks to “empower the Executive Director of the Taxicab Commission to hire the necessary staff to operate and manage the Taxicab Commission office,” explained the reason for the measure.
“We had a Finance hearing on the Taxicab Commission and it was embarrassing to say the least,” Sarauw said.
There has been “a usurping of powers by the board, of the executive director,” Sarauw said. “The legislation is simple, it establishes a line of demarcation between the two.”
The bill grants the executive director the authority to manage day-to-day operations like hiring and budgeting.
The legislation does not “take away the powers of the board or the rights of the the board,” but is intended to clearly delineate the executive director’s duties so the board can’t encroach on them, Sarauw said.
Former executive directors Linda Smith and Shane Benjamin testified about the board’s troubling behavior, and Sarauw said they were both qualified but “did not have the ability to run the agency, and that is as diplomatic as I can state the affairs.”
Benjamin said the board did not give him authority to oversee his staff, and “did not follow best practices in managing the team.”
He cited situations where the board did not allow him to reprimand employees for misconduct, and the board’s decision to terminate two officers he had hired to positions that were allocated in the budget.
Benjamin said he was suspended for two weeks and those two positions have remained vacant since the officers were fired in 2020.
Smith described the backlog of paperwork that had accumulated when she joined the Commission in August 2021, and her series of efforts to fill vacant positions.
“Due to the inaction of the Board, the employees were never hired,” Smith said.
She said the board chairperson unilaterally created and filled an Assistant Executive Director position in April, which was not posted publicly.
In addition, Smith said she requested an audit by the Office of the Inspector General, which is set to address the request some time this year.
Acting Executive Director Vernice Gumbs testified that current Virgin Islands law, “empowers the board to hire and fire the Executive Director and other employees thereby allowing the monitoring of performance and behavior of the Commission employees; should this bill become law what would be the responsibility of the Board?”
Gumbs said that, “what is needed now more than ever is a strong board comprised of qualified individuals who are focused and dedicated.”
Board chairwoman Loretta Lloyd said board members who met to discuss the measure are not in favor of the bill.
“Why would a Legislator attempt to introduce legislation to micromanage a semi-autonomous Agency? Unfortunately, after this Board hired select executive directors, they chose to ignore the Board and act on their own accord, which was contrary to law,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd also said that, “creating ‘special’ legislation to appease certain individuals is unethical.”
That rankled senators who said the Commission is barely functioning, and in dire need of reform.
“I take offense to that statement because I know why I’m here,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden. “The taxicab commission needs to get its act together.”
Blyden added that, “it’s not about micromanaging, it’s about getting it right,” and drivers have been most affected by the lack of oversight and enforcement.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. asked if the Commission had met the Aug. 31 deadline to implement the increased tariff.
“It has not, unfortunately,” Gumbs said.
Francis exploded in frustration.
“Thank you, done right there. You all want to come in here and tell legislators what to do, and simple, simple things that you all are supposed to be doing, you’re not doing. This is a circus. I’m calling in the governor to stop this embarrassment. This is unacceptable, come on,” Francis said.
He said they need to decide “whether or not to have this Commission rendered defunct. This is an embarrassment. As an individual who worked for this government for 33 years, I am embarrassed. I stand in full support of the legislation in front of us,” Francis said.
“I really try to give people the benefit of the doubt, but this Commission is really out of whack,” said Committee Chairwoman Sen. Carla Joseph.
Sen. Franklin Johnson said the Aug. 12 Finance Committee hearing “was one of the most embarrassing moments I’ve seen from an agency in my entire life.”
He thanked the two former directors for their candid testimony, and said it’s clear they appeared “because you’re concerned about this territory, you’re concerned about this Taxicab Commission.”
He spoke with taxicab drivers “and there are so many things, so many violations are happening with people who are running illegal gypsy cab, supposedly Uber. Everything that can go wrong right now is going wrong with the taxi drivers and nobody there to help them,” Johnson said. “And one of these days when something happens with one of those illegal gypsy or Uber or whoever running all these illegal runs, that’s when we’re going to say we should have done something about it.”
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger asked Lloyd to explain the problems with hiring, and Lloyd said that “there’s major problems with the executive directors that do not follow protocol.”
Lloyd called for a private meeting with senators and the board “so that we can lay out everything that went wrong, what’s going wrong, what’s been done, what’s not been done.”
But Smith urged senators not to violate the territory’s Sunshine Law, which requires a quorum of any board or agency to meet in public.
“It’s a public entity, it’s a regulatory body,” and “there’s no need for a meeting” between the senators and the board in private, Smith said.
Francis asked if Lloyd is in the territory, and she acknowledged she has been living outside the Virgin Islands since July 2020, but assured senators she will return “post haste.”
“So you’re micromanaging from a distance,” Francis said.
“This is alarming. It’s a very small entity, it shouldn’t have so much challenges in managing it,” Joseph said.
Joseph also confirmed that the board has not provided any of the information senators previously requested at the Finance Committee hearing, including board meeting minutes — and Lloyd admitted that they had yet to give Gumbs an employment letter.
“This is even more problematic now, this is really an ant’s nest,” Joseph said.
Board vice-chair Elizabeth Watley said the board has no bylaws, the lack of meeting minutes “is an ongoing challenge,” and there are board members that do believe they have the right to make decisions “without the entire board’s input. That’s a fact.”
“We have a lawless commission here and everybody should be cringing at what is happening,” Sarauw said. “Ms. Lloyd, with all due respect you are terrorizing the executive directors of the taxicab commission and this bill today is a bill of liberation. They need to be liberated to do their jobs.”
Committee members voted unanimously to forward the bill to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.