Senators are working on a solution to the chronic lack of maintenance on the territory’s public school buildings and have proposed a bill to create a new Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance.
Bill No. 35-0050 received a unanimous vote of confidence Tuesday from senators in the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance, and the legislation will be forwarded to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
“This measure seeks to remove the vexing responsibility of maintenance in particular from our education professionals,” Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory explained. “It’s important that we get to a place where we focus on instruction. Instruction should be the primary focus of our instructional leaders in the territory.”
The department has been historically underfunded when it comes to maintenance, and has received an average of $2 million annually, according to Education Commissioner Dionne Wells-Hedrington.
The Army Corps of Engineers assessed the existing buildings in 2015 and determined it would take a minimum of $15 million to do adequate annual repairs, and “our buildings have further deteriorated,” she said.
The bill would create a semi-autonomous agency headed by an Executive Director, and Wells-Hedrington said the measure is a good one, but needs revision to ensure that her office is not left out of major decisions.
Frett-Gregory highlighted news articles about protests by the territory’s teachers’ unions, who have long called on government leaders to fix dilapidated school buildings plagued with chronic infrastructure problems, including issues with water, sewage, and mold.
She said the Legislature “has to take some responsibility as well,” because of the historic funding gap.
Sen. Milton Potter said there has been a lack of maintenance for at least 20 years, but the Education Department has been set up for failure because “we poorly fund maintenance and then we expect miracles.”
Frett-Gregory said the lack of maintenance has been going on “forever, and funding is not the only issue.”
Sen. Marvin Blyden said the lack of school maintenance “has been the stuff of local legend and official government reports.”
Sen. Samuel Carrion said the issues are not just with school buildings, and lack of maintenance is something that “we’re seeing at all government buildings across the board and we have to do better.”
Blyden offered an amendment that would include the Commissioners of Education and Property and Procurement in the decision-making process for identifying new school locations, and closing schools.
Senators said additional amendments are expected when the bill is heard in the Rules Committee.
