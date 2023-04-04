Senators are working on a solution to the chronic lack of maintenance on the territory’s public school buildings and have proposed a bill to create a new Bureau of School Construction and Maintenance.

Bill No. 35-0050 received a unanimous vote of confidence Tuesday from senators in the Committee on Budget, Appropriations, and Finance, and the legislation will be forwarded to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.

