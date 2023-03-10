Senators heard testimony on requests for zoning changes on St. Croix Friday, including a proposal by the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency to build a new emergency operations center, and a plan by Just Right Trucking to manufacture cement blocks.

It was the first time the 35th Legislature has met as the Committee of the Whole, and senators did not vote on any of the zoning requests, but will do so at the next Legislative Session.

