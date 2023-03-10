Senators heard testimony on requests for zoning changes on St. Croix Friday, including a proposal by the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency to build a new emergency operations center, and a plan by Just Right Trucking to manufacture cement blocks.
It was the first time the 35th Legislature has met as the Committee of the Whole, and senators did not vote on any of the zoning requests, but will do so at the next Legislative Session.
VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen gave a detailed presentation on the history of the St. Croix Emergency Operations Center.
The V.I. Housing Finance Authority deeded VITEMA 4.86 acres of Hermon Hill at Plot 102-A in 1992, and VITEMA operated out of the existing two-story building until 2011, when mold issues forced it to close.
VITEMA relocated to a rented three-story building in downtown Christiansted, and VITEMA and FEMA jointly agreed after the 2017 hurricanes “to not only retrofit the old Hermon Hill VITEMA EOC but to relocate the district’s 911 operations from a rented building,” according to Jaschen’s testimony.
FEMA approved a $22.5 million retrofit plan in 2021, and the building must occupy the existing footprint and provide accommodation for up to 200 emergency response individuals to shelter in place, Jaschen said. The existing building will be demolished.
Designs for the new structure include a three-story south wing, a four-story north wing, with a corridor between them, totaling 25,000 square feet.
The facility would provide a variety of critical services, and staff from the Department of Planning and Natural Resources who reviewed the request recommended that the Legisalture rezone the parcels involved from R-3, residential medium density, to public.
Adjacent property owners have expressed opposition to the project, and Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace-Matthew said the biggest concern expressed at a public hearing was having a government facility in the middle of a residential area.
That irked senators, who said the critical facility will help the entire island.
Sen. Franklin Johnson said residents complain when the government rents space in privately-owned buildings, and this is an opportunity to get out of a rental and into a permanent facility.
“But yet we find people complaining, I don’t understand this,” said Johnson.
Sen. Javan James Sr. said he would also be supporting the request for a zone change, and said he used to live in the area.
“To my former neighbors, calm down, let’s give VITEMA a home,” James said.
Sen. Carla Joseph clarified that the request is to change the zoning, “because we, the government, own it, so it has to be public zoning,” and said she doesn’t see any issues with VITEMA’s plans.
She said concerns about the impact to sewage and crime are overblown, and that residents “are going to be highly protected, so I’m troubled and my spirit is very troubled by these letters of opposition to this being done,” Joseph said. “It is very much an issue when we see this type of opposition that is really unfounded. I don’t understand it.”
Senators expressed similar confusion about opposition to a plan by Just Right Trucking to manufacture cement blocks, which would help reduce the cost of construction locally.
HC Rupareliah, authorized agent of Innovative Asset Group, explained that they are requesting a use variance for Plots Nos. 50-01 and 50-04 Remainder of Estate Orange Grove to allow for Just Right Trucking to undertake cement block manufacturing in a B-2 zone.
Mitchell Matthew Sr. and Lorraine Benjamin Matthew, owners of Just Right Trucking, said they are hoping to expand their existing business, established in 2003, and use a 10,000-square-foot warehouse to make cement blocks that are desperately needed across the territory for construction projects.
The Matthews also gave a detailed presentation that included video of the site, and former DPNR Commissioner Alicia Barnes spoke on behalf of the project as an environmental consultant and subject matter expert.
DPNR staff received letters in support and opposition to the project, and ultimately recommended that the use variance request be denied.
LaPlace explained that while there are already business activities on the site, “the manufacturing takes it to a different realm,” and the company wants to conduct activities only allowed in an industrial zone.
Several senators strongly criticized DPNR’s review of the project, and many said they will be voting in favor of it.
“This project, I will be in full support of,” said Sen. Kenneth Gittens. “If you want that progress, you need to start to embrace change.”
Joseph said the project is a good example of why a Comprehensive Land and Water Use Plan is needed, and senators did laud DPNR’s recent public hearings that were well attended, and will inform development of a proposed comprehensive plan.
Sen. Marvin Blyden said the variance should be approved because more construction materials like cement blocks will help the territory’s housing crisis.
“I believe in my heart this request is going to be a game changer,” Blyden said.
Sen. Marise James asked how many blocks they expect to manufacture, and Matthews said they anticipate 7,000 every eight hours, with manufacturing from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
James said she still has some concerns about the environmental impact, and hasn’t decided which way she will ultimately vote.
But, “it’s not going to be made on need, not at all. Because need can be placed anywhere on the island,’ James said.
Senators also heard testimony on a request to rezone 2-137 Estate Sion Hill from residential to business, neighborhood, to allow for the bottom floor of a residential building to be converted into a beauty salon, which DPNR staff recommended be approved.
Blyden congratulated the applicant’s daughter, Leonela Fabian De Jesus, who testified on her mother’s behalf, “for basically putting herself out there, because we all know small businesses are the engine that runs the economy,” and said small business owners play a vital role in the community.