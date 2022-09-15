Senators in the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection spoke Wednesday in enthusiastic support of a bill to ensure discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited by the V.I. Code.
Proposed by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Bill No. 34-0271 seeks to amend the local Civil Rights Act “to include discrimination based on sexual orientation as an unlawful discriminatory practice.”
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger asked whether the bill is necessary, given that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited by existing gender discrimination laws.
Sarauw agreed that the Supreme Court did issue such a ruling, “but the perfect example is Roe v. Wade,” the court decision that had guaranteed access to abortion healthcare on the federal level, which was subsequently struck down by the court’s conservative justices.
When that happened, “we already had tenets in the Code that protected women, so we didn’t have to hurry as a body and rush through a bill,” Sarauw said. “So, while we have a civil rights case now, anything can happen in America. And the Virgin Islands really must codify the equal protection of all its citizens.”
Sarauw also emphasized that the bill doesn’t affect faith-based organizations, and she doesn’t want anyone “to run with the narrative that we are forcing churches to do anything.”
Sarauw is the Legislature’s only openly LGBTQ+ member.
“We use sexual orientation as a weapon and we weaponize it and create the craziest memes, and that’s pertaining not only to me, but we do it in and out of election season, we do it to people, period,” Sarauw said.
As a result, many may be in denial about their identity for fear of discrimination, and “I find specifically with our men that, because we have this level of toxic masculinity in our community, those patterns of behavior, they think 10 times about reporting. We see the same thing in cases of abuse, these are under the radar because people are fearful of reporting and not receiving a level of justice,” Sarauw said.
The Labor and Personnel Departments have systems are in place to report discrimination based on sexual orientation, but Sarauw said many facing harassment do not file such reports.
“Because it’s not reported does not mean it does not happen,” Sarauw said.
Several testifiers said the bill is a necessary step toward ensuring that all Virgin Islanders can live free from discrimination.
“The issue of discrimination relating to one’s sexual orientation comes up all the time in this community. It is directly tied to a negative perception, which often translates to a reality that fosters a place of hate, prejudice, and bigotry,” said Troy de Chabert Schuster, AARP in the Virgin Islands State Director.”
“As the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, we are dedicated to empowering people to choose how they live as they age. We advocate at the local and national level for issues that better the lives of all Americans, including their right to live a life free from discrimination,” he added.
According to AARP’s 2022 national LGBTQ research study, which included respondents from the Virgin Islands, “34 percent of LGBTQ older adults are concerned that they will have to hide their identity in order to have access to social services as they age,” and half are concerned they will face discrimination in housing or employment, de Chabert Schuster said.
The bill was also amended to require training on implicit bias — which is an unconscious stereotype or prejudice against a group of people — and to extend equal protection in public spaces and transportation. Committee members voted unanimously to forward the amended bill to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor testified on behalf of Attorney General Denise George, and said the Justice Department fully supports the measure.
“Not unlike other laws and statutes that were adopted over the last century to grant women the right to vote, and black Americans freedom from bondage and racial segregation in schools and other places of public accommodation, today’s measure will continue the fight for those who have been marginalized in society for nothing more than their sexual orientation. Today’s Bill is a positive step and is in line with steps taken in recent years by many other states of the Union,” Chancellor said.
The bill will also offer protections outside of employment, “such as outlawing discrimination in education, housing, banking, and other areas that impact people of different sexual orientations,” and the Attorney General is also urging the sponsor to include “gender identity” along with sexual orientation, to specifically protect transgender individuals.
Personnel Director Cindy Richardson said the division also supports the bill “and we are proud to be involved in setting an example that discrimination based on sexual orientation is unacceptable throughout our territory.”
Sarauw also commended the Personnel department for their efforts to ensure government employees do not face discrimination, and said the bill is not meant to imply that the division is not already doing that work.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. thanked Sarauw “for moving this very, very important piece of legislation.”
Sen. Javan James Sr. also encouraged the Education Department to ensure LGBTQ+ students are protected from discrimination and bullying.
“It’s a straightforward bill. I want to commend the sponsor for bringing this piece of legislation forward. It is clear that everyone agrees with the legislation, there are no oppositions, and I know it’s something that’s necessary moving forward,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden.