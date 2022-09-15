Senators in the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection spoke Wednesday in enthusiastic support of a bill to ensure discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited by the V.I. Code.

Proposed by Sen. Janelle Sarauw, Bill No. 34-0271 seeks to amend the local Civil Rights Act “to include discrimination based on sexual orientation as an unlawful discriminatory practice.”

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.