The V.I. Legislature will convene a session today to consider the governor’s request to extend the territory’s public health State of Emergency for another 60 days, according to the office of Senate President Novelle Francis Jr.
As of now, the State of Emergency is set to expire today. Bryan’s request would extend the State of Emergency through Oct. 9.
“Because the Virgin Islands is a travel destination, it is not immune to COVID-19 and will remain at risk as long as it remains rampant throughout the U.S. and the world,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter to Francis.
“The threat of COVID-19 is even more impactful to our territory as the 2020 hurricane season is actively upon us, with the early arrival of storms and hurricanes looming out at sea.”
In his letter, Bryan requested that the Legislature suspend the portion of Title 23 of the V.I. Code limiting declared states of emergency to 30-day renewal periods.
“COVID-19 is unpredictable at this time but projected to last another several months, up to a year,” he said.
Bryan added that a 60-day extension is more feasible and avoids having to call a Legislative session every month so as not to expose the Legislature and its staff to COVID-19.
In early July, the territory’s state of emergency was given an automatic, 30-day extension without legislative consideration due to a statutory wrinkle in the law.
Act 8128, which pertains to the declaration of states of emergency, says the governor must seek approval from the Legislature to extend a state of emergency beyond its initial 60 days.
However, if the Legislature fails to consider the request within five days, the state of emergency is automatically extended for an additional 30 days.
According to Francis, that scenario played out last month.
Francis said the governor’s decision to submit his request just days after the Senate convened a full legislative session on June 29 made reconvening a session too costly and inconvenient.
While Francis acknowledged that he agreed with the extension, he added that his colleagues are considering moving legislation to modify the statute “in the near future” to shore up this loophole.