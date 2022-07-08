Senators will meet next week in the Committee on Economic Development and Agriculture to try and determine the status of the former Limetree Bay oil refinery on St. Croix.
“The people of St. Croix require a clearer picture as to the sale of the refinery, any plans to reopen or repurpose it, and the status of environmental remediation projects following last year’s release incidents,” Committee Chairman Senator Kenneth Gittens said in a statement. “We also need much more information as to the government’s role in this entire process.”
According to an agenda for the planned July 14 hearing, invited testifiers include West Indies Petroleum, the Office of the Governor, the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, Limetree Bay Terminals, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Absent from the list of testifiers is one of the most important entities involved in the refinery’s future, Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, LLLC, which WIPL has said purchased the refinery.
Port Hamilton Refining was initially identified as a joint bidder, and winner of the December bankruptcy auction for the refinery, but West Indies Petroleum subsequently issued a statement on June 22, saying that “it is not a stakeholder” and “was not the entity which purchased the refinery.” Further it noted that “although an initial participant in the early bidding process, due to legal factors WIPL elected not to further pursue the initiative” and that such factors “constrained WIPL from commenting sooner.”
Port Hamilton Refining, meanwhile has yet to publicly identify its representatives and stakeholders, and an email account purporting to represent the company, “porthamiltoncommunication@gmail.com,” has not responded to questions from The Daily News.
The account’s only message to the media was sent on June 23, and was unsigned and sent on letterhead with the address of 1 Estate Hope, Christiansted, the address of Limetree Bay refinery.
“Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, which is a consortium of United States and Caribbean based investors, notes reportage in the public domain concerning the ownership of Limetree Bay Refinery in St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and wishes to issue the following clarification,” the statement said.
“The Limetree Bay Refinery was earlier this year successfully purchased by Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, as reflected in the bankruptcy court filings. WIPL did not take title to the refinery. The refinery remains owned by Port Hamilton. Port Hamilton was the legal entity used to acquire the Limetree Bay Refinery in St. Croix and it also is a separate legal entity from WIPL,” according to the statement. “All relevant authorities which approved and regulated the sale of the refinery are fully aware of the aforementioned circumstances in which the transaction was completed.”
The statement added that “Port Hamilton has proceeded to have discussions with the relevant authorities as it takes steps towards operationalizing (sic) the facility in the shortest possible time while being sensitive to environmental best practices.”
Gittens said Thursday that Port Hamilton representatives were invited to testify, and it was unclear why their name had been omitted from the agenda.
In terms of Thursday’s hearing, “Senator Gittens is also reaching out to the community for input as he knows it is a topic of great interest to many,” according to the news release from his office.
“I am inviting residents with specific questions or concerns to contact my office prior to that date,” Gittens said.
At the hearing, the committee will also hear more details on the Territorial Agricultural Plan, developed by the University of the Virgin Islands per Act 8404.
“This action plan is a viable tool to help develop our local agricultural industry,” Gittens said. “At this point I am hoping to focus on what is necessary from a legislative standpoint to move forward. The pandemic and now, the rising cost of groceries, have once again brought home the importance of increasing local food production. I really look forward to this discussion as we have a tremendous opportunity before us.”
The committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday on St. Croix.
For more information or to submit questions or concerns ahead of the hearing, contact Senator Gittens’ office at 340-712-2212 or email senatorgittens@legvi.org.