ST. THOMAS — Since the U.S. Census Bureau reported in October an 18% decrease in the territory’s population, many have questioned the accuracy of the count, including Sen. Carla Joseph.
“I know the challenges we faced with collecting data with the Census. You have people who were reluctant to be enumerated, you had people who were not here and present in the Virgin Islands and so we had a time frame to get the enumeration completed,” Joseph said during a Government Operations and Consumer Protection Committee hearing Tuesday.
Joseph, who has personal experience serving as a Census enumerator, asked Bureau of Economic Research Director Allison DeGazon whether there was any movement to get an updated population count to “paint a more accurate picture.”
“Truth be told, as shocking as it may be, the numbers are what the numbers are,” DeGazon said.
DeGazon explained that a population recount would be “a massive undertaking,” a sentiment shared by the bureau’s chief economist, Luaritz Mills, who noted that “it would be a long shot” for the Census Bureau to conduct a recount.
“We would have to demonstrate that the numbers are in fact not what they should be in order for the Census to pay second attention” Mills said.
According to Mills, the territory’s population decline has been apparent for “a long time,” and there are other indicators, such as number of births and school enrollment that also point to an aging population.
Mills also pointed out what most already know that a smaller population would have implications for the territory’s workforce and economy.
“I think some conversations need to be had with the university and others to discuss these numbers, but more importantly we need to begin to plan,” Mills said of the University of the Virgin Islands, but didn’t expound as to how this would help.
Tourism since the pandemicRepresentatives from the Bureau of Economic Research also reported a positive uptick in the territory’s tourism indicators, after the sector was heavily impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Measures such as cruise arrivals, air arrivals and hotel occupancy have been “at or above pre-pandemic levels,” according to the bureau’s Senior Policy Adviser Biko McMillan.
DeGazon added, however, that the agency continues to struggle with collecting hotel data, “a problem that has been exacerbated by both the 2017 hurricanes and the COVID pandemic.”
“We have begun cold calling all hotels in the territory, but we believe that legislation like that which we recently submitted that mandates reporting of this data would assist the bureau in data collection and publication,” she said.
Senior Project Analyst Bernesha Liburd also noted that data on hotel occupancy is not a true count, as the agency is still working to gather data on the territory’s Airbnb occupancy.
“Those newer, private lodging establishments aren’t always sharing data with us,” McMillan added. “The struggle right now is to figure out the framework for those businesses, between them and the Virgin Islands, to make sure that we get the data that we need so we can support them and support our own policies.”