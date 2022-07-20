ST. CROIX — Citing the territory’s unemployment rate, which is higher than the national average, Finance Committee members during Tuesday’s hearing singled out the department’s job portal, called RT Park’s VISTA+ Portal, and the lost funds from businesses not paying unemployment insurance.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate in June 2022 was 3.6% and holding, but locally the unemployment rate is 6.5% with a higher 7.8% unemployment rate on St. Croix than the 5.5% unemployment rate within the St. Thomas-St. John District.
The department’s V.I. Electronic Workforce System boasts 490 current job openings, but there is a great disparity when comparing those openings to job listings found on RT Park’s VISTA+ Portal where residents can apply online.
“You click on ‘Administrative Jobs,’ supposed to be three jobs there. You click ‘Find Jobs’ and it says no jobs posted. This is what we are paying for - $400,000 for that,” Sen. Janelle Sarauw said. “And then the territory also has a gap in the skilled labor force. We just talked about how we have to build schools, hospitals, and roads, and we do need the plumbers, the carpenters, the masons, the construction workers, but we spend $400,000 on an IT component but didn’t spend anything to recruit people to rebuild this territory.”
Labor Department Commissioner Gary Molloy said the department — which is seeking a general fund allocation of $7.5 million — entered a Memorandum of Agreement on May 11 with RT Park to assist in attraction and retention of Virgin Islanders abroad through collaboration and the use of the portal.
The department’s attorney, Nesha Christian-Hendrickson, said the portal is still “in its infancy phase” but a “part of the MOA is to have a certain number of people every quarter to increase on the portal.”
Still, Sen. Kurt Vialet said the portals mandate reads, “VISTA+ is an online database that connects tech talents within the Virgin Islands diaspora. So when is that narrative going to change to match the MOA with the Department of Labor?”
Sarauw charged the territory is losing funds from businesses not paying unemployment insurance for extended periods of time.
“I met a businessman who admitted that he did not pay into unemployment and 10 years went by, the limitations run out, and he don’t owe labor a dime,” Sarauw said.
Christian-Hendrickson said while there is not a statute in the V.I. Code, the department uses the “regular code” which does have a statute of limitations of 10 years.
“That is one of the areas that we found that was an issue, that we are correcting,” Christian-Hendrickson said. “When we utilize the Employer Tax Portal that is set to come online at the end of this year, beginning of next year, that should be significantly reduced.”
Molloy added the Employer Portal will allow employers to file electronic quarterly reports and pay taxes online by January 2023.
Lawmakers also heard Tuesday from the Bureau of Information Technology. Director Rupert Ross provided budget testimony regarding the bureau’s general fund budget request of over $12.5 million for fiscal year 2023.
Ross said among the goals of the bureau is the creation of a comprehensive Digital Transformation Strategy that affiliates technology innovations with government agencies to promote better use of information technology and enhance services to Virgin Islanders.
In addition to Vialet and Sarauw, Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrión, Dwayne DeGraff, Donna Frett-Gregory, and Javan James Sr were present at the hearing.
