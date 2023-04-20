Senators are urging V.I. Police to disperse crowds gathered around late-night venues, following a mass shooting at a St. Croix nightclub that left one dead, one on life support, and four injured.

The shooting occurred at around 4:49 a.m. Sunday outside Climaxx Night Club, which was closing at the time, and the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system recorded 77 rounds fired, according to police.

