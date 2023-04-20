Senators are urging V.I. Police to disperse crowds gathered around late-night venues, following a mass shooting at a St. Croix nightclub that left one dead, one on life support, and four injured.
The shooting occurred at around 4:49 a.m. Sunday outside Climaxx Night Club, which was closing at the time, and the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system recorded 77 rounds fired, according to police.
Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive.
One of the six victims, Jahmari Joshawn Santiago, 19, died at the scene, and another remains on life support, police said.
On Wednesday, senators in the Committee on Homeland Security, Justice, and Public Safety met to hear an update from V.I. Police officials, and Acting Assistant Commissioner Sidney Elskoe testified that gun violence remains “the number one problem plaguing this community.”
Elskoe testified that the department is using new technology, including ShotSpotter and surveillance video cameras, as well as information from the community to investigate and combat gun violence.
Sen. Javan James Sr. said nightclubs often have a crowd of people loitering outside the entrance, which has caused him to be personally fearful when walking into venues with friends and family.
“I feel like I’m walking through the valley of death before I go into the club and it shouldn’t be that way,” James said, and encouraged officers to patrol popular clubs around closing time.
Elskoe said the anti-loitering law is a “toothless tiger” that’s difficult to enforce, which prompted a frustrated response from Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., former V.I. Police Commissioner, who said the real problem is lack of enforcement.
“It don’t take a rocket scientist to tell us that individuals gather outside of these establishments. We know for a fact that everybody packing a gun. How many more people gotta die before we take action?” Francis said.
“I spent the last six years, three terms, working with the Virgin Islands Police Department to craft the loitering law. If there is amendments that’s required, then bring them forward. But we can’t continue. And I’m very passionate about this again because I sat in the seat, I saw the issues we had with the lack of ability to enforce loitering,” so he made it his mission to rectify that as a lawmaker, Francis said.
“Every time we take a gun off the street, we don’t always arrest a person, but we have saved a life by that,” Francis said. “If we start to enforce this loitering issue, we may not be able to prosecute, but we may be able to save lives. Please, please, let’s stop ignoring the issue about this gathering outside of these establishment and what’s happening with these locations because we know. We’ve seen the history continue to repeat itself where again, individuals go up against their adversaries when they’re in this domain, and innocent people are also taken out as a result of that.”
There have been numerous nightclub shootings in the territory over the years, including at Krush Nightclub on St. Thomas in 2016, when 20-year-old innocent bystander Bria Evans was killed by a stray bullet.
Police have never charged anyone in connection with her death.
Sunday’s incident also comes after another mass shooting that occurred at around 3:21 a.m. on March 4, when ShotSpotter recorded 40 shots fired in the area of the Tipsy Iguana in Peter’s Rest, which was closed at the time.
Six gunshot victims were injured in that shooting, and two underwent surgery and were reportedly in critical condition, police said. No one has been arrested in connection with that crime.
Senators urged police to seize illegal guns whenever possible, and urged nightclubs to hire more security officers to keep patrons safe.
But little was said about the training and requirements those officers must have.
One such security guard, Roy Meade, was working at Mi Bloque nightclub on May 30, 2022, when police said he shot a patron in the thigh with an unlicensed firearm during a scuffle.
Meade left the scene and the gun was not recovered, and police later arrested Meade and charged him with with several crimes. Meade has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and is scheduled to appear in court again in August.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Francis asked Elskoe why he is still in an acting role, approximately two years after he was named to the position.
Elskoe said he goes to work every day and “I don’t ask any questions.”
V.I. Police Human Resources Director Dwayne Richards said Elskoe is one of seven police officials currently serving in acting capacities, including St. Croix Acting Police Chief Sean Santos, Acting Deputy Chief Huston Cornelius, Acting Deputy Chief Clayton Brown, and Acting Director of Internal Affairs, Vivianne Newton.
Committee Chairman Sen. Kenneth Gittens, who is also a former V.I. Police officer, said he’s concerned that people are not being paid correctly, because they’re receiving salaries for the position they technically still hold, even though they’re working in a different “acting” role.
Richards said the issue will be rectified “in a week or two,” but also acknowledged that it’s been going on for “awhile.”
Police officials said they’re doing their best but are still lacking resources and manpower, and are working to recruit additional officers and get basic infrastructure in place, such as a boat capable of transporting police between St. Thomas and St. John for law enforcement purposes.
Sen. Angel Bolques Jr. asked when the department might return to eight-hour shifts because he’s concerned that officers are working 12-hour shifts plus overtime, which could lead to burnout.
“Based on the resources that we have, we do not see that happening any time soon,” Elskoe said.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez is on medical leave and did not appear at Wednesday’s committee hearing.
“I hope he has a speedy recovery, but this is not the first time we’ve asked to see him, it’s not the second time,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson. “I wish him well, but I definitely want to see him in the well to answer these questions.”