The Casino Control Commission is still working to repay $87,618 in funds stolen by a former chairwoman, and senators in the Finance Committee on Tuesday said the V.I. Lottery and other gambling operations should be united under one regulatory body.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens said casinos and other forms of gambling like Video Lottery Terminals, which are essentially slot machines regulated by the V.I. Lottery, should be regulated by one group, and Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Kurt Vialet agreed that “everything should fall under one entity.”
Representatives from both entities appeared to present their budgets, and Lottery Director Raymond Williams testified about the agency’s efforts regarding customer service, enforcement, marketing and other initiatives.
Caribbean Lottery has 60 retailers territorywide, while Southland Gaming, which has an exclusive agreement with the V.I. government to operate “video lottery terminal,” or VLT machines in the St. Thomas-St. John District, has a total of three gaming centers and 39 retailers with 615 active gaming machines between both islands, according to Williams.
The V.I. Lottery was founded in 1937 and its mandate was amended in 1971. It employs 43 people with an annual payroll of $2.33 million. Actual revenue, including ticket sales and compensation from contractors, was $24.58 million in 2021, and $21.86 million in 2022. They have projected total revenue of $22.33 million for 2023, according to the Legislature’s post audit report.
The lottery funds its own operating expenses and provides money for a variety of other government needs, including nearly $2 million a year each to the Special Educational Initiative Fund and the Pharmaceutical Assistance program, $1.3 million to the Government Employees’ Retirement System for annual retiree bonuses, $100,000 to Veterans Affairs, and nearly $350,000 to the Horse Racing Commission.
The Lottery is expected to earn a net profit of approximately $906,348 in 2023, down from $1.14 million in 2022 and $2.41 million in 2021, according to the post audit report.
Williams also testified that the Lottery completed the 2020 fiscal year financial audit by Bert Smith & Associates, and staff intend to suggest several amendments to improve the law governing the lottery.
“Overall, I think the V.I. Lottery is a very healthy operation and a very healthy organization, and despite what any naysayer may say, tell them match up and come right with us. We are doing what we are chartered to do from Day One, and we’ll continue to do that,” Williams said.
Meanwhile, the Casino Control Commission is still working to recover from the financial mess caused by the former chairwoman, Violet Anne Golden, who pleaded guilty to conspiring with contractor Stephanie Barnes to steal money from the commission for lavish vacations and shopping sprees between 2015 and 2018.
The commission is charged by law with regulating St. Croix’s two casinos, Divi and Caravelle. Golden used the commission credit card for personal expenses, and Barnes overbilled for training by $29,500 in 2016 alone, and received a total of $568,104 in payments from the commission, according to court testimony.
Golden pleaded guilty in January 2020 to theft from a program receiving federal funds and willful failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars and testified against Barnes at trial.
Barnes maintained her innocence, but jurors found her guilty in December. She is currently in jail awaiting sentencing, and could face eight years in prison.
Commission Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marvin Pickering said that after a 2018 audit report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office uncovered the theft, the commission added accounting protocols so no one person can have financial control.
Pickering said that “due to questionable transactions of a past chairman,” the commission is liable for $39,878 in money that was improperly spent from the Youth Programs Fund, and $47,740 improperly spent on a commission credit card. Pickering said the commission is making a scheduled monthly payment of $1,141 from the commission’s operating account, and if additional funds become available they’ll pay it down faster to avoid accruing interest.
Pickering said the commission has not conducted an audit since the Inspector General’s 2018 report, and Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory urged the Commission to conduct a financial audit as soon as possible.
“Audits have to be done, that’s a must,” Frett-Gregory said. “How do we even know any of this in front of us is accurate?”
“You must understand, senator, the financial records of the Casino Control Commission were in total disarray prior to my coming on and prior to ”former Commissioner Usie Richards,” Pickering said.
Regardless of the documenting disarray, “I believe you know that’s something that should be occurring,” Frett-Gregory said
The Commission received $833,700 from the General Fund in 2022 and the proposed budget includes a request for $995,700 in 2023 appropriations, which cover personnel. The total proposed budget is $2.02 million, according to the post audit report.
The Casino Revenue Fund contributed $518,615 in 2022 to a variety of public health, labor, education, and other programs.
Former Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell was appointed to the Commission in March, and there is currently one vacancy on the three-member commission.