Election season is reaching fever pitch, and senators in Tuesday’s legislative session were eager to claim credit for their accomplishments and criticize their opponents while debating several bills and nominations.
Lawmakers met first in the Committee of the Whole to hear testimony on two bills, before moving into the full session to debate and vote.
All 11 senators in the majority caucus voted in favor of Bill No. 34-0300, which reorganizes the caucus to include Sen. Angel Bolques Jr., who was selected by the Democratic Party to replace former Sen. Steven Payne Sr. after he was expelled from the body for sexual harassment.
Sens. Dwayne DeGraff and Franklin Johnson voted against it, while Sens. Alma Francis Heyliger and Javan James Sr. abstained.
Senators voted unanimously to approve Bill No. 34-0244, “to expand and clarify the definition of naturopathic medicine and the physical modalities used in the practice of naturopathy.”
They also voted unanimously to approve Bill No. 34-0299, an Act ratifying the redevelopment agreement by and between the V. I. government and CREF3 USVI Hotel Owner Inc., the company redeveloping the former Marriott Frenchman’s Reef resort on St. Thomas.
The hotel was destroyed by hurricanes Irma and Maria five years ago, and Sen. Kurt Vialet said he sponsored the legislation that will allow the company to secure benefits through the Economic Development Authority under the Hotel Development Act.
The company will receive 50% of the designated Hotel Occupancy Tax, as well as the right to charge a 2.5% economic recovery fee, and the EDA granted the benefits for 30 years or until $244.9 million in rebuilding costs is liquidated, whichever is earlier.
Hotel representatives said during the Committee of the Whole that they expect the property to have a soft opening in December, and a public opening in the first quarter of 2023.
Vialet said the project is expected to bring in over $1 billion in 10 years and over 500 jobs, and “that’s economic recovery, that’s bringing jobs to the Virgin Islands.”
“Frenchman’s Reef means a lot to the people of St. Thomas, it’s part of the fiber of the St. Thomas community and I would venture to say the Virgin Islands community,” said Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
Another planned development, Raising Cane rum distillery on St. Croix, did not garner such enthusiastic support, and lawmakers voted to approve a bill undoing a zoning change that allowed for distilleries on farmland.
Vialet, who is challenging Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in the upcoming general election alongside running mate, Sen. Janelle Sarauw, received stiff criticism from area residents after he introduced an amendment in a previous session, which allowed rum distilleries on land zoned for agriculture.
That would have enabled Raising Cane to construct a distillery on Prosperity Farm in Frederiksted. But after receiving backlash and a complaint to the Board of Land Use Appeals about the potential public impact of the industrial distillery, the company agreed to withdraw the proposal.
The BLUA complaint was also withdrawn Friday, with the understanding that the company had revised its plans.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker special ordered Bill No. 0301 to the floor Tuesday, which repealed the amendment.
While Vialet supported it, he took time to explain his original intent in encouraging rum production.
The owner had planned for a full farm and distillery facility on St. Croix, but has now agreed to only crush cane after the public outcry.
Meanwhile, according to Vialet, Puerto Rico has welcomed their plans for rum distillation, , and he decried the lost opportunity for economic development and local rum production on St. Croix.
Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. agreed that “emotions have run afoul of economic development,” and Cruzan Rum and Diageo already both operate distilleries “right smack” in St. Croix communities.
“They have to endure the very same issues. So [is]one going to be better than another? I believe there was a missed opportunity,” Francis said.
The company has $14 million invested and 15 employees, and “who will take care of them?” he added.
But Frett-Gregory said she understood residents’ concerns about the measure, which didn’t go through the typical committee process, catching many in the public unaware.
The distillery issue “has been a lesson learned for myself,’ and “it’s important that matters of this nature be properly vetted,” Frett-Gregory said.
The repeal of the amendment is necessary because, “if this were to stay as it is, anybody could decide that they want to place a craft distillery wherever they choose on agriculture land in the Virgin Islands so we have to be mindful of these things,” she added.
Senators also voted to approve Bill No. 34-0289, an Act appropriating $40 million from the General Fund to help repay the remaining $173 million owed to government employees and retirees for retroactive payments due to an 8% pay cut.
The pay cuts occurred in 2011 when Gov. John de Jongh Jr. signed Act 7261 into law, after it was approved by the 29th Legislature. De Jongh said the bill was necessary because of the global economic crisis and the territory’s precarious financial situation.
Employee unions filed suit, calling the pay cut unconstitutional, and a federal judge agreed. An appellate court ruled in 2016 during Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s administration that the territory must accept the federal court’s ruling and repay those affected, and the local government has struggled to do so ever since.
Meantime, retirees are dying before they receive payment, leaving survivors to collect whatever retroactive funds the government might eventually repay.
Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal testified during the Committee of the Whole that there is still $2.8 million leftover from a recent round of $10 million in repayment funding that targeted retirees, and anticipates it will take another 5.5 years to repay the remainder at $25 million a year.
Senators amended the measure to specify that the $40 million appropriation must be paid out based on a percentage of what each employee is owed, rather than a flat amount so there is none left over.
Lawmakers so added non-germane amendments to Bill No. 34-0289, including an appropriation of $573,725 to make outstanding payments to One Love Gas Station offered by Sen. Carla Joseph.
Sen. Francis, who has ownership interest in the business, abstained from voting on the measure.
Amendment 34-619 also added $1.94 million to Schneider Hospital for a settlement payment to Roy’s Construction Inc. The amendment also appropriates several amounts to Luis Hospital for settlements, including $650,000 for Stone House Group, $580,000 for Island Northwest Health Services, $600,000 for Tital Medical Group and Titan Nurse Staffing, and $350,000 to Interstaff.
Sarauw offered Amendment 34-568, which expands the allowed uses for $500,000 that’s appropriated annually from the Tourism Revolving Fund to the Education Department for sports activities.
Sarauw explained that the money is typically only used for inter-island travel, but the fund has accumulated $1.5 million over the pandemic, so the amendment allows that money to be used for travel to the states, as well as uniforms and equipment.
Senators approved the amended bill unanimously, with Francis abstaining.
Lawmakers voted unanimously to approve five nominees including Gerson Martinez to the V.I. Aquaculture and Mariculture Commission, Dale Browne and Carl Tesitor Jr. to the V.I. Conservation District, Dr. Learie Lindsay to the V.I. Board of Medical Examiners, and Dr. William DeLone to the University of the Virgin Islands’ Research and Technology Park Board of Directors.