Despite pressure from several government officials to act before an April 14 deadline, senators voted unanimously Wednesday to delay a decision on a request by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for a $150 million line of credit, saying they need more time to amend the legislation.
“I don’t operate well with a shotgun to my head,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson. “The way it’s written right now, I’m not scared to tell you, it doesn’t have my support.’
The other senators present were equally hesitant to sign off on the request, and Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. told The Daily News after the hearing that the legislation requires further amendment.
“The administration had several weeks to negotiate and took several more weeks to request consideration of the senate. It is unreasonable for us to not be able to exercise due diligence in a matter of this magnitude,” Francis said.
Bryan called the 35th Legislature into Special Session to consider a bill request that would authorize the governor to issue the $150 million line of credit, which would allow the V.I. Water and Power Authority to extricate itself from a disastrous contract with fuel supplier VITOL.
The line of credit would enable WAPA to make an initial $45 million payment to Vitol as part of a buyout deal worth a total of $145 million, and would also provide access to cash to start a variety of disaster recovery projects while the territory waits for federal funds to arrive.
But testifiers emphasized that senators needed to act quickly, because of an April 14th deadline to make the first payment to VITOL.
“It’s a solid deadline, so we don’t have the luxury of negotiating for additional days. It took a lot for us to even get to this point, so as we sit here, the 14th is the drop-dead deadline for the $45 million,” said attorney Kye Walker, general counsel to the V.I. Public Finance Authority.
Senators pushed back on the demand, and ultimately voted to hold the request in committee until the next Legislative Session scheduled for April 14.
“Today is April 5 and you have been in consultation and discussion with VITOL since earlier this year,” Francis said. “So, that’s kind of unfair to this body, and really, talk about rushing.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens said the vote “should not kill the buyout and it should have been expected that a measure of this magnitude would need further vetting and amendments.”
As of press time, WAPA officials had not responded to questions about whether VITOL might be willing to renegotiate the buyout deal if WAPA can’t meet the April 14 payment deadline.
When asked what the vote means for the buyout, Walker said in an email to The Daily News that, “The team is reviewing its options and will provide an update when a decision is made.”
“The outcome of Wednesday’s special session was not what we hoped and may have negative implications for WAPA’s ability to deliver efficient and effective services to the ratepayers and the government’s ability to move forward key recovery projects in a timely manner,” Bryan said in a statement issued by Government House Wednesday night.
“However, I look forward to working with the 35th Legislature and those members not supportive of this current approach toward alternative solutions to addressing these matter prior to the next scheduled legislative session,” Bryan added.
Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal was among the testifiers who outlined the plan for senators Wednesday, and explained that the line of credit is intended to provide immediate funding for payments that will eventually be reimbursed through federal funding.
Legislative approval would enable the government to seek a line of credit through a bank, and negotiate an interest rate through the 2026 expiration, which is when federal recovery funding must be expended by.
O’Neal said that interest on the borrowing would be paid using the 4.5% interest earned on $200 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the government put in money market accounts, which will reap about $9 million annually.
While the line of credit would mainly be used to pay for disaster recovery projects in anticipation of federal reimbursement, O’Neal said $45 million would be used to make a critical payment to Vitol, freeing WAPA from a long-running burden.
That money is also anticipated to be reimbursed by the federal government, and WAPA is applying for that funding, testifiers said.
The underlying agreement with VITOL was negotiated under the leadership of former WAPA CEO Hugo Hodge Jr., who served for eight years before the governing board voted in January 2016 not to renew his contract.
Under Hodge’s leadership, WAPA signed an agreement in 2014 for Vitol to build storage terminal facilities at the St. Thomas and St. Croix power plants and to convert eight turbines to burn liquefied petroleum gas — better known as propane.
Vitol financed the project, and ownership of the facility was to transfer to WAPA after Vitol recouped their investment.
WAPA originally hoped to complete the fuel conversion project by 2015, at a cost of around $87 million, and officials said the switch to LPG was supposed to provide savings of 30% or $90 million annually.
But since that time, the project’s costs have ballooned to more than $200 million, according to a 2021 report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office, which found that WAPA’s board and management chose to cut corners in an attempt to speed the process along, in an effort to reduce energy prices through a switch from fuel oil to cheaper liquid propane gas.
The cost of LPG fuel subsequently skyrocketed, plunging WAPA into further financial ruin.
On Wednesday, WAPA Executive Director and CEO Andrew Smith detailed the Authority’s ongoing efforts to lower costs by installing more efficient Wartsila generating units on St. Thomas, a project that is nearing completion, and new power purchase agreements for solar and wind energy that will cost 11 cents per kilowatt hour, half of the current 22-cent Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC rate. The base rate is currently 19 cents, so customers are paying a total rate of around 41 cents a kilowatt hour for inconsistent, unreliable service.
The LEAC rate still doesn’t cover the actual cost of WAPA’s fuel, Smith said, and ending the VITOL contract will allow WAPA to obtain propane at a lower transportation cost from other suppliers.
Combined with efforts to buy more efficient generators on St. Croix using Housing and Urban Development funding, “I see a future that’s not very far away where WAPA’s fuel costs at current commodity prices is approximately 13 cents a kilowatt hour,” Smith said.
Smith said VITOL calculated the total contract amount at around $300 million, so the negotiated settlement of $145 million, “for me, that is a very attractive resolution for the territory,” and the line of credit “is simply a bridge” until they get federal funding.
WAPA already has $50 million oustanding between FirstBank and Banco Popular and “those lines are fully drawn,” according to WAPA Chief Financial Officer Jacob Lewis.
WAPA’s other debts include about $10 million in contributions owed to the Government Employees Retirement System, which also has chronic cashflow problems.
Senators passed legislation last year that authorized the government to restructure matching fund bonds issued by the PFA to generate revenue and save the government’s pension plan from insolvency. But that funding mechanism was based on a temporarily higher rum cover-over rate of $13.25, and the current $10.50 per proof gallon rate has resulted in lower funding than anticipated.
While V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett has said she’s confident Congress will retroactively extend the higher rate, that hasn’t happened yet, and senators said Wednesday they don’t want to get into another situation where funding doesn’t materialize as expected.
If the federal government doesn’t eventually reimburse WAPA for the $145 million buyout to VITOL, O’Neal and Finance Commissioner Bosede Bruce said WAPA and the local government would have to find that money elsewhere.
The government is already subsidizing WAPA’s fuel costs using American Rescue Plan Act funding, and O’Neal said they will continue paying $5.1 million a month to WAPA through June.
The government current has four days’ worth of cash on hand, and Sen. Alma Francis-Heyliger asked if there’s enough available to cover the $45 million if senators don’t approve the line of credit.
“The short answer is no, we don’t have the cash to pay this out,” said Bruce. “We’re very lean,” and with the tax filing deadline approaching on the 15th, “no, we do not have the cash today to pay this.”
Francis-Heyliger also mentioned ongoing investigations involving VITOL’s contracts with other countries and Puerto Rico, where company officials face accusations of misconduct and fraud, and asked if local officials have investigated how WAPA’s deal was handled.
WAPA’s contract with VITOL “predates all of us at this table and we are not privy to what VITOL may or may not have done in any other jurisdiction. We have a contract that’s in place and we have to deal with the contract that we have now,” O’Neal said.
WAPA repeatedly failed to pay VITOL under the terms of the contract and currently owes a significant amount, “and we have settled for a sum that is reasonable,” she added.
Sen. Samuel Carrion asked what will happen if WAPA doesn’t pay VITOL.
“The worst case scenario already happened,” Walker said, when WAPA failed to pay an earlier demand for $145 million, so VITOL cut off fuel deliveries in December, forcing WAPA to spend an extra $20 million on more expensive diesel fuel to run generators for a month until VITOL gradually resumed propane deliveries.
Gittens said he’s frustrated at the executive branch’s efforts to stop the senate from further investigating or exercising oversight over WAPA, and senators criticized the high compensation of top WAPA executives. Smith, who took over WAPA in January 2022, acknowledged that he has a total annual compensation of $370,000 and, and Lewis earns $250,000 in combined salary, housing, and education allowances.
Senators were also aghast when Smith confirmed that WAPA paid $31,000 in relocation costs for Safety Office Joshua Jones to move from the mainland, along with his wife, who is working part-time as a recruiter for WAPA.
“You all don’t ever stop,” Francis said, shaking his head.
“I don’t blame the Executive Director, you know, I blame the board. That’s ridiculous,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden.
Aside from the WAPA buyout, senators questioned the intent of using a line of credit to fund disaster recovery projects, and criticized the slow pace of repairs to critical buildings like schools and hospitals following the 2017 hurricanes.
“This recovery process is far too long,” and is “dragging and dragging,” said Sen. Javan James Sr.
“Pushing the recovery forward is very critical,” said Office of Disaster Recovery Director Adrienne Williams-Octalien.
“This is how all of the recovery projects are established in other jurisdcitions, they don’t wait on the federal government to be able to start their projects. They start their projects and then they seek reimbursement, and that is also part of the reason we’re in the state we’re in,” Williams-Octalien said. “When you say the recovery is not moving quickly enough, that’s one of the reasons.”
The 12 senators present voted unanimously to hold the bill request in committee until they meet again on April 14. Sens. Angel Bolques Jr., Marise James, and Carla Joseph were absent