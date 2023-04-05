Despite pressure from several government officials to act before an April 14 deadline, senators voted unanimously Wednesday to delay a decision on a request by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. for a $150 million line of credit, saying they need more time to amend the legislation.

“I don’t operate well with a shotgun to my head,” said Sen. Franklin Johnson. “The way it’s written right now, I’m not scared to tell you, it doesn’t have my support.’

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.