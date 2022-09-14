Senators voted to subpoena officials from the V.I. Water and Power Authority after representatives failed to appear at a hearing of the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection Wednesday, but WAPA CEO Andy Smith said the situation is a misunderstanding.
Wednesday’s agenda included testimony from WAPA CEO Smith and governing board chairman Kyle Fleming on “current agency challenges and plan of action to resolve challenges.”
When the time came for the item, Chairwoman Carla Joseph said she has requested WAPA appear on three separate occasions, but they have failed to show up.
The clerk read a letter from Smith into the record, in which he explained that “the Authority is currently in the process of receiving indications of interest from a number of both global and local renewables developers,” and “the Authority respectfully request that public exchanges on this subject be deferred until sometime in late October or early November 2022. This brief continuance will ensure that the Authority is in a better position to openly respond to the Committee’s inquiries and provide a complete framework of the contemplated alternative energy source plan.”
“I’m highly annoyed,” Joseph said.
“We did inquire based on their letter, dates that they would prefer us to have a meeting with them and hold a meeting here — they have not responded to our inquiry. We sent out those inquiries to get really firm dates because we want to work with people, we don’t want to have any level of contention or trepidation from any of our testifiers,” Joseph said. “So again we asked, and the silence is deafening from the Water and Power Authority. But, we really get a lot of blackouts, don’t we?”
Joseph asked committee members how they wanted to proceed, and all agreed to issue subpoenas to appear on a date of the committee’s choosing.
“We need to subpoena them and hold them accountable,” said Sen. Marvin Blyden.
“Based on what you presented I think it’s a no brainer, i think we wasted enough time,” said Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger.
Joseph said there are “a lot of issues with the Water and Power Authority, and their change in management and the like.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Smith said in an email that, “The intent of postponing the appearance was to be able to have a more complete picture and be able to discuss that with the Senate.”
He added that, “I want to be clear that what we are receiving from solar developers are not contracts, and the authority is not looking to execute any contracts at this stage. All of the indications of interest will be discussed publicly with the PSC and the Governing Board.”
Prior to any contracts being executed, the terms would be publicly discussed “not only the PSC, but also the Governing Board, because we require approval from both bodies in order to enter into any contract.”
Smith is authorized to execute contracts up to $200,000, and anything in excess requires governing board approval.
“A renewable energy contract would certainly exceed my approval limit,” Smith said.
Meanwhile, Ben Marshall, President & CEO of WAPA fuel supplier Vitol, sent another letter to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. Tuesday about WAPA’s outstanding $160 million in overdue bills for the propane conversion project.
Vitol spokesman Ryan Grillo provided a copy of the letter to The Daily News Wednesday.
When the project began in 2013, conversion from fuel oil to liquid propane gas, or LPG, was touted as a major cost-saving program that would make electric production in the territory cheaper and more efficient.
But over the next several years, the initial $87 agreement ballooned to over $200 million, “including the Board’s construction cost limit of $160 million,” and other fees and costs, according to a report by the V.I. Inspector General’s Office on WAPA’s handling of the Vitol contract, which was published in Nov. 2021.
According to Marshall’s first letter to Bryan last month, WAPA still hasn’t paid the original $87 million project cost, and he said in Tuesday’s letter that the company is running out of patience.
“After years of our good faith negotiations with WAPA, we have reached the disappointing realization that future direct negotiation with WAPA is futile. We re-affirm our willingness to work with your administration in good faith to bring this dispute to closure and, again, would like to schedule an opportunity to visit with you in person to discuss the efforts that all parties will need to make to resolve this longstanding delinquency,” according to the letter.
“However, if no meeting is forthcoming, we will need to exercise our rights under our Agreement to bring this dispute to closure,” Marshall added.
Smith and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta did not respond to a request for comment on Marshall’s letter Wednesday.