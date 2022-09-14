Senators voted to subpoena officials from the V.I. Water and Power Authority after representatives failed to appear at a hearing of the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection Wednesday, but WAPA CEO Andy Smith said the situation is a misunderstanding.

Wednesday’s agenda included testimony from WAPA CEO Smith and governing board chairman Kyle Fleming on “current agency challenges and plan of action to resolve challenges.”

