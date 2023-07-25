Caribbean Kidney Center

 Daily News file photo

Stalled negotiations between the territory’s hospitals and the privately owned Caribbean Kidney Center facilities on St. Thomas and St. Croix dismayed members of the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee on Monday.

Dr. Walter Gardiner, medical director and managing member of Caribbean Kidney Center parent company HealthQuest, told lawmakers on Monday that there had been little communication with the hospitals since June 12.