Stalled negotiations between the territory’s hospitals and the privately owned Caribbean Kidney Center facilities on St. Thomas and St. Croix dismayed members of the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee on Monday.
Dr. Walter Gardiner, medical director and managing member of Caribbean Kidney Center parent company HealthQuest, told lawmakers on Monday that there had been little communication with the hospitals since June 12.
Less than a week earlier, Gardiner had testified to the CKC’s dire financial situation, which was rapidly running out of money needed to retain dialysis nurses and technicians from staffing Pafford Medical Services. Pafford began billing the CKC on May 12, the day their contract with territory hospitals ended.
Lawmakers reacted by passing Bill No. 35-0106, an Act appropriating $700,000 from the General Fund to hire and pay dialysis nurses and staff. There are approximately 120 dialysis patients under CKC care on St. Croix and more than 250 territorywide.
From May 12-July 8, Gardiner said Monday, Pafford has billed the CKC for $260,975.54 across four pay periods — averaging $65,228.89 per period — and 50 percent of the General Fund allocation has been spent.
“At this rate, the allocated funds will be consumed on or by about Sept. 30,” he said.
In a timeline of events shared with lawmakers on Monday, Gardiner said Luis Hospital Chief Executive Officer Douglas Koch first reached out to Gardiner on March 3 about acquiring the Caribbean Kidney Center facility on St. Croix. More recently, in June representatives from the Virgin Islands Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation identified three government appraisers to tour CKC facilities.
“To date, the appraisals have not been done,” Gardiner said, “and there has been no communication between the parties since mid-June. It’s now almost August.” Gardiner said later that based on the timeline he described, the window for concluding acquisition talks closes at the end of August.
“At that time, the CKC will find itself in the same critical situation that necessitated the June closure,” he said. “Senators, a definitive solution to this problem must be found.”
During questioning, Sen. Marise James pointed out that the appraisal process can take several months to complete.
“So for my colleagues, that should give you an indication that because appraisers have not appeared at the facilities, that means that this is pushing it back several months,” she said.
Lawmakers on Monday roundly decried the lack of urgency in concluding negotiations to acquire the CKC facilities. Several times, Committee Chair Sen. Ray Fonseca called the potential closures of the CKC facilities “unconscionable.”
“It is really unfair that our dialysis patients have to bear that additional burden, the additional stress, the additional level of uncertainty as to whether or not their treatment will be able to continue following the expiration of the funding,” said Sen. Milton Potter before asking Gardiner what would happen to the patients under CKC care if the acquisition didn’t happen before the end of August.
Gardiner replied that they would be in a “very, very bad position.”
“And without an alternative source of patient care, these patients will be left high and dry,” he said.
On Monday afternoon, St. Thomas East End Medical Center Corporation Interim Executive Director Tess Richards told committee members that STEEMCC leadership and staff were in the process of restructuring operations and getting the corporation back on track.
Human Services Assistant Commissioner Denelle Baptiste and others provided an update on the Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged. Baptiste described challenges in attracting and retaining qualified staff due to a lack of funding.