ST. THOMAS — Kicking off Older Americans Month, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. announced a new health and wellness initiative dubbed “Our Best Life” on Monday.
The initiative, announced during a weekly press conference at Government House that initially began as COVID-19 monitoring updates, is part of the Healthier Horizons platform first announced by Bryan-Roach Administration officials in 2020.
The Our Best Life initiative is being spearheaded by the Human Services Department in partnership with Sports, Parks, and Recreation, and is meant to facilitate activities and spaces that will increase the health and activity levels of seniors, children, and families. The emphasis of the initiative, Bryan said, is on seniors’ ability to “age well and with dignity” and on “helping families be active again.”
“I want you to live your best life here in the Virgin Islands. It’s about giving Virgin Islanders tools to control and take care of their physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing,” Bryan said.
The initiative aims to fill a gap in the Healthier Horizons platform, which Bryan said was first brainstormed in 2019 when the administration took a “comprehensive” look at the healthcare system and “developed sweeping reforms.”
“One of my highest priorities since taking office as governor has been expanding access in health care, improving that care, modernizing our facilities, and modernizing how we deliver health,” Bryan said. “Even with all these policies in place, there still remains how we as individuals take responsibility for our physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing. Our health statistics are extremely concerning.”
Locally, the governor said heart disease is the leading cause of death and diabetes is the sixth leading cause of death. Currently, 16.8% of all Virgin Islands residents — 14,640 people — have diabetes and 26.1% of adults have high blood pressure.
“Some of the risk factors associated with these chronic conditions come from what we eat, what we do not eat, and how active we are,” Bryan said.
To increase physical activity in the territory Bryan said there is money set aside to fix up senior centers, new vans for senior centers, hiring extra staff for seniors, recreational facility improvements, afterschool activities, extracurricular programs, and “major family-oriented events.”
The governor stressed the importance of amplifying activity levels in the young and old, using the two populaces as a benchmark to how well the territory is performing in terms of healthcare and wellness.
“I think the bookends of our community tell us how we take care of it,” Bryan said.
Unable to tackle the task alone, the governor said he called on public and private sector partners and is actively searching for small businesses that would like the opportunity to help with the initiative.
Local businesses that operate classes like nutrition and cooking, meditation and yoga, and other various workouts are encouraged to get involved. Bryan said the classes hosted would be free to the public, but the owners would get paid through the initiative.
Fitness expert Roberta Etiene, who through her Fit 4 Life works in a similar capacity with the V.I. government’s health insurance company, championed the initiative as she supports those seeking self-improvement.
Some of Etiene’s classes are sponsored by CIGNA and the GESC Health Insurance Board. She said that as a small business owner she would be interested in in operating classes through Bryan’s initiative.
“Wellness and movement is our way of being and remaining functional,” Etiene told The Daily News. “Approaching it from a mind, body, and soul direction is the true ultimate performance and enhancement of one’s existence.”
Information about all the different happenings and classes will be provided online during a May 16 kickoff presented by Government House.
“We’re serious about this. We dedicated $1 million to make sure we get families active and people back out again; we dedicated $1 million to make sure our seniors are living their best life. It’ll be the kind of activities that will make us active and healthy both in mind and in body,” Bryan said.