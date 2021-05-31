Eleven seniors from Free Will Baptist Christian School in Christiansted, St. Croix, graduated Saturday afternoon during a tiny but powerful hybrid ceremony. The graduates walked in together and received their diplomas in person as the event was streamed online on the school’s Facebook page.
The speakers were truly moved — voices trembling with tears — which resulted in a celebration that felt intimate and full of authentic emotions. The ceremony celebrated each student with photos documenting their life from childhood, and time to make sure each graduate moved the tassel on their graduation cap.
Salutatorian Yalena Anderson, who will be attending Barry University in Miami to study biology with hopes to eventually become a trauma unit doctor, said she is proud to graduate as a Warrior.
“What a crazy year it has been,” she started, addressing her fellow classmates. “We had no choice, but to adapt to the new way of life. And despite all odds, here we are.”
Anderson broke in tears while talking about the death of her cousin, a tragedy that taught her “how precious life is,” she said.
“Things in life are earned, not given,” she said, but “anything is possible. Stay true to yourself. Be consistent. Each diploma is a lighted match — let’s light up the sky.”
Valedictorian Bryana Joseph will be attending the University of the Virgin Islands for the fall semester, and in January, is planning to transfer to the University of South Florida to study biology.
“I want to become a pediatrician,” she told The Daily News. “I love taking care of children. That’s why I volunteer at a youth center.”
“You did it,” she told her fellow graduates. “It was hard on all of us because everyone had their own different experiences with different parents, different homelife. I think it was hard for all of us to really have the time to do everything and have the right mindset. For us to come this far and do great at it… I just want to congratulate all.”
“We should always cherish our adventures, even the online ones,” Joseph said.
For the next class, she advised self-confidence.
“Just don’t overwhelm yourself,” she cautioned. “You can’t fix everything and you can’t be perfect at everything. It’s good to have people in your life that do encourage you and do help you become the best that you can be, but don’t rely so much on them because you’re not relying on your own self confidence sometimes.”
Keynote speaker Melba Williams, “the mother figure of the school,” was introduced by graduate Elijah Murphy.
“Change takes courage,” Williams quoted New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “I had a privilege to see you work through these years. You had to exercise strong discipline to avoid all the distractions at home.”
She mentioned her own challenges with “the invisible enemy, COVID-19,” and how she had to adjust to chat rooms and hand raising online.
“Time waits for no one,” she observed. “Personal development is a life-long journey. We never stop improving ourselves.”
Williams asked the class of 2021 to “remember good times together, and remember to be good to me,” since she was the one who taught them about time, money and soul salvation, she said.
“I love you, class of 2021,” she said. “There is a future ahead of you.”
The ceremony was opened by Pastor Gene Wooton and welcome remarks were delivered by graduate Shalisha Wakefield. Graduate Darlenny Sotomayor thanked all the teachers, followed by a music presentation courtesy of Joshua McLaney.
Angela Wooton presented the diplomas, after telling the graduates they are the class that can be proud of uniquely strong friendships, the class who learned “how to roll with the punches.”
Despite a difficult year, enthusiasm of graduates and their cheering families was palpable.
For Joseph, online and hybrid learning took some adjustment.
“It’s a lot of learning and to be learning a lot differently, she said. “This is your last year of high school and you had all these things planned out about how it was going to be, and it changed really fast, so it was hard getting adjusted to it, but I think it worked out in the end.” Joseph opted to do all her classes online. “I felt more comfortable because I started that way, and it was more uncomfortable to switch it up. After Christmas break, it was not really for me,” she said.
The class did get to do some fun activities with each other though.
“Our teacher decided that instead of always having a class, we would do some little mini activities,” Joseph said.
“We went kayaking in the night to see the bioluminescence and we went parasailing. The teacher just found a way for us to do little activities that we could do together but not being in a crowd.”