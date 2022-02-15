Sentencing for Stephanie Barnes has been delayed to May, after a judge granted defense attorney Martial Webster additional time to file a motion for acquittal.
Barnes is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a jury convicted her on Dec. 23 of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return.
Barnes was found guilty of conspiring with Violet Anne Golden, the former V.I. Casino Control Commission chairwoman, who testified against Barnes at trial after serving her own prison sentence.
Unlike Barnes, Golden admitted her guilt and signed a plea agreement with prosecutors. She was released from prison on Sept. 24 after serving a little over 20 months behind bars.
The women conspired between 2015 and 2018 to steal hundreds of thousands in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes has been jailed awaiting sentencing since Dec. 27.
Defense attorney Martial Webster filed a motion on Jan. 5, asking for an additional 45 days to file a motion under Rule 29 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. Rule 29 allows the defense to move for acquittal, arguing that the evidence presented by the prosecutors wasn’t sufficient to sustain a conviction.
On Feb. 9 the trial attorneys, Criminal Chief Jill Koster and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Rikhye, asked the court to set a deadline for the defense to file a motion for acquittal.
Webster told prosecutors he had “logistical and technical difficulties in communicating with his incarcerated client regarding the significant cost associated with ordering the trial transcript,” according to the filing.
“The government understands defense counsel’s concerns regarding the cost of the transcript. However, a month has already passed since the court granted defense counsel’s motion for an extension of time to file the Rule 29 motion and the United States does not wish to see an open-ended continuance during which many more months might pass before defense counsel files his motion,” they added.
“A lengthy delay between the trial and briefing of the issues will be especially unhelpful if, in the end, defendant decides not to incur the cost of ordering trial transcripts and instead relies (and thereby requires government counsel and the court to rely) on memory when making claims about what transpired during trial.”
On Feb. 9, Judge Robert Molloy set a deadline of March 31 to file a motion for acquittal, and the government’s response is due April 21. Webster must file a reply by May 12.
Molloy warned that “these deadlines, as well as page limitations set by local rules, shall be strictly enforced, and any briefs filed in violation without prior leave of the court shall be considered filed in noncompliance with applicable rules.”
Barnes had been scheduled for sentencing on April 20, but that date is now delayed to May 19, according to the order.