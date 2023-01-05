Sentencing for Stephanie Barnes has been delayed to April, after her latest defense attorney said he needed several months to review the extensive case file, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.