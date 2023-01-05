Sentencing for Stephanie Barnes has been delayed to April, after her latest defense attorney said he needed several months to review the extensive case file, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Barnes, 63, is likely facing up to eight years in prison after a federal jury found her guilty of stealing money for lavish spending sprees and vacations alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden.
Jurors convicted her on Dec. 23, 2021, of three crimes, conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, conversion or theft of government property and filing a false tax return. She is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Sentencing had been set for Jan. 20, but on Dec. 16, appointed attorney Miquel Oppenheimer filed a motion requesting a continuance.
Oppenheimer was appointed in August to represent Barnes, who is now indigent and entitled to free counsel under the law.
Attorney Martial Webster represented Barnes at trial, but Barnes terminated him in July after he asked to be relieved as counsel for nonpayment, and U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy appointed Oppenheimer to represent her at sentencing.
As of Dec. 16, Oppenheimer said he had received three trial date transcripts and were still awaiting nine days of transcripts, but the court reporter said she would need until at least February to complete them, according to the motion.
Webster had also filed a motion for acquittal, arguing that prosecutors failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the convictions, and Oppenheimer wrote that he needs to review all of the relevant documents to appropriately argue that motion and file a sentencing memorandum.
“We request the Court continue all datelines 4 months to allow us sufficient time to receive the transcripts, review them with Mrs. Barnes and prepare for the final steps of this case in the District Court,” Oppenheimer wrote.
Molloy granted the motion and rescheduled sentencing for April 27, on St. Croix.
Barnes was convicted of conspiring with Golden between 2015 and 2018 to steal nearly $300,000 in government funds that the women spent on luxury travel, jewelry, clothes, alcohol, college courses, car repair, and other personal expenses unrelated to government business.
Barnes and Golden were both indicted by a grand jury in July 2019, and Golden pleaded guilty to theft of government funds and failure to file a tax return. She was released from prison on Sept. 24, 2021, after serving a little over 20 months behind bars, and testified against Barnes at trial.
