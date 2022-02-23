Police on St. Croix are investigating two shootings in Estate Whim that occurred early Monday morning, leaving one child injured and two families terrified.
The first shooting occurred at around 12:01 a.m. when police responded to a 911 report and interviewed a homeowner and her family, who said they were startled awake by a “barrage of gunfire outside their home,” according to police.
“The home was struck multiple times from an undisclosed amount of .233 spent casings, which were recovered on the scene. No one was physically struck by any projectile, but they were emotionally disturbed,” according to a report by police that was posted on the department’s social media page.
Another shooting occurred in Estate Whim at 2:16 a.m., and officers responded to that scene and found multiple bullet holes in the front and side of the house.
A woman said her son had been shot in the foot, and investigators found blood inside the living room and “multiple broken items,” according to police.
Police did not provide the child’s age, but said the victim was transported to Luis Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot. He remains in stable condition, according to police.
Chief of Detectives Lt. Naomi Joseph said the bullet that struck the child was a .233 caliber.
In response to questions from The Daily News, police spokesman Glen Dratte said the two shootings are not related. Both cases are currently under investigation, and the Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for help from anyone who may have witnessed the shootings or has video footage.
Anyone with information about the shootings is urged to contact the anonymous tip service at Crime Stoppers USVI, 800-222-8477, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, 340-712-6040 or 911.