A story on Page 6 of Monday’s Daily News should have indicated that legislation to create a timeshare use fee in the Virgin Islands was proposed by then Sen. Alicia Hansen. It was co-sponsored by Senators Donald Cole, Carlton Dowe, Almando Liburd and Celestino White Sr.
Latest News
- Ingram scores 36, Zion 27 and Pelicans rout Lakers 128-111
- Michigan women knock off Tennessee, reach first Sweet 16
- Sri Lanka leads West Indies by 153 in 1st test
- Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs
- Eagles sign veteran quarterback Joe Flacco
- Japan spends millions on technology for absent Olympic fans
- Lawyer: Texans QB's assault suits followed blackmail attempt
- Padres star Tatis has shoulder discomfort, to be reevaluated