The location of the first Penn-Scipio Thanksgiving luncheon was stated incorrectly in Friday’s edition of The Daily News. The first luncheon was held under the Mrs. Addelita Cancryn building in the cove, in 1994.
•••
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The location of the first Penn-Scipio Thanksgiving luncheon was stated incorrectly in Friday’s edition of The Daily News. The first luncheon was held under the Mrs. Addelita Cancryn building in the cove, in 1994.
•••
Commented