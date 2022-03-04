Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has announced a settlement agreement with Southland Gaming and VIGL that could pave the way for horse racing to resume at Clinton Phipps track on St. Thomas.
Bryan said in a news release Wednesday that he has submitted a proposed bill to the Legislature “to address the recent settlement of the lawsuit” that has been preventing track renovation from moving forward.
“Under the agreement, Southland will construct a facility in the grandstand and provide 50 VLTs, and VIGL will operate the VLT facility and be the promoter of the races at the track,” according to the news release.
VLTs, or Video Lottery Terminals, are gambling machines regulated by the V.I. Lottery on St. Thomas, while slot machines are regulated by the Casino Control Commission on St. Croix.
Mapp’s VIGL deal
Southland Gaming filed suit on Dec. 18, 2018, arguing that the V.I. government violated its exclusive contract that allowed the company to operate VLTs at the St. Thomas track when former Gov. Kenneth Mapp signed a no-bid $27 million contract with VIGL in 2016 to operate the tracks and install slot machines at both facilities. The Legislature also revised existing laws to allow for slot machines on St. Thomas, where previously only VLTs had been allowed.
Former District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled in Southland’s favor, finding that the government’s deal with VIGL had indeed violated Southland’s existing contract.
Gomez found that the only practical difference between the two gambling machines was the name they’d been assigned by the government.
Because the gambling machines are functionally equivalent, Gomez ruled, the Virgin Islands government could not disallow VLTs in favor of slots.
Gomez issued the ruling on April 10, 2020, and District Court Judge Robert Molloy replaced Gomez on the bench 17 days later.
In July 2020, Molloy vacated Gomez’s ruling and ordered the parties into mediation, with VIGL, which also operates the Caravelle Hotel and Casino on St. Croix, participating as an intervenor.
Two racetracks, different agreements
Negotiations have stretched on for months, but Bryan said the settlement could bring resolution to the long running dispute.
In addition to the grandstand and VLTs, “Southland also agreed to commit up to $100,000 each race day, up to $600,000 annually, toward purses at the racetrack for the duration of its contract with the GVI and is extended for 13 years to match the duration of VIGL’s agreement,” according to the news release.
The V.I. government has agreed to essentially reverse the slot machine legislation that allowed the VIGL deal in the first place, and “allow VLTs instead of slot machines at the St. Thomas Racetrack facility under Lottery regulation; to remove portions of the Racino Act that would allow slot machines at the St. Thomas Racetrack; to correct Casino Revenue Fund allocation (32 VIC 517(c)) to add up to 100% (not 101%), and to provide for Racetrack gaming tax to go toward St. Croix purposes only,” according to the news release.
“In support of the Settlement Agreement, the Parties have agreed to amend the Video Lottery Agreement and to enter into a Development Agreement in such a way that allows Southland to complete the development of the Racetrack and VIGL to manage the racetrack after construction,” Bryan wrote in his transmittal letter to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
“The GVI and VIGL have already agreed to remove the development of the Clinton E. Phipps racetrack facility from the VIGL’s Franchise Agreement, and that responsibility is shifting to Southland,” Bryan wrote. “Once the amendments to the Virgin Islands Code have been approved and the Southland agreements have been approved and ratified, the amendment to the VIGL Franchise Agreement will then be finalized.”
Virgin Islands horse racing ceased after both tracks were severely damaged by the 2017 hurricanes. The government and VIGL had already amended the franchise agreement to split the St. Thomas and St. Croix racetrack development deals, so VIGL could start renovations at the St. Croix track while St. Thomas negotiations continued.
“Once the Southland agreements are approved by the Legislature, VIGL and GVI will further amend the Franchise Agreement to remove the development of the St. Thomas Racetrack as needed,” according to the news release.